HOUSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings news release on Wednesday, August 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, August 6, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Gentry: 713-296-3307

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301088635.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation