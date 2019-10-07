Log in
Marathon Oil : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its third quarter 2019 earnings news release on Wednesday, Nov. 6, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Marathon Oil Corporation)

The Company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact
Katie Altshuler: 405-365-8948

Investor Relations Contacts
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300933246.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
