MARATHON OIL CORPORATION    MRO

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

(MRO)
08/07 05:09:32 pm
12.52 USD   +2.96%
05:05pMARATHON OIL : profit jumps 50% on higher U.S. shale production
RE
05:00pMarathon Oil Beats Sales, Adjusted Profit Targets
DJ
04:47pMARATHON OIL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Marathon Oil : profit jumps 50% on higher U.S. shale production

08/07/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

(Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp reported a 50% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher U.S. shale output countered lower realized crude prices and production costs fell.

The company, like many other U.S. oil producers, is extracting more crude from its wells in the prolific shale basins against the backdrop of pressure to cut back on spending to boost shareholder returns.

Marathon's shares were up about 5% at $12.65 in extended trading.

U.S. production at the company jumped 11.4% to 332,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter, while total production rose 3.8% to 435,000 boepd.

Marathon, which raised its share buyback program to $1.5 billion, said realized per barrel of crude oil and condensate price 10.4% to $59.18 per barrel in the United States in the quarter.

Oil prices have come under pressure from a surge in U.S. production and fears of slowing global demand, even as oil group OPEC and allies cut back production.

The company said U.S. unit production costs dropped 14% to $4.89 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the quarter.

Marathon Oil expects U.S. oil production to be between 190,000 barrels and 200,000 per day in the third quarter.

Adjusted net income rose to $189 million, or 23 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $126 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 419 M
EBIT 2019 697 M
Net income 2019 457 M
Debt 2019 4 430 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
Capitalization 9 946 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,18  $
Last Close Price 12,16  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
Managers
NameTitle
Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Mitchell Little Executive Vice President-Operations
Dane E. Whitehead Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce A. McCullough Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Gregory H. Boyce Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION-15.20%9 946
CNOOC LTD-0.82%68 683
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.02%60 203
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.24%45 430
ANADARKO PETROLEUM66.74%36 579
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.49%35 606
