News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marathon Patent Group Inc : Marathon Patent Group Passes on Bitcoin Mining Merger, Developing its Own Mining Operation

08/29/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. They currently operate one mining facility in Quebec.

Blockchains are decentralized digital ledgers that record and enable secure peer-to-peer transactions without third-party intermediaries. Blockchains are secured by miners that use powerful computer networks to secure and verify every transaction.

Get details of the MARA digital mining operation and a Q2/H1 financial review READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/marathon-patent-group/

On August 21, 2018 Marathon announced it had received formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market notifying Marathon that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Stock Market, with the appointment of Michael Berg and S. Michael Rudolph, and that the matter is now closed. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ.

Read about the various MARA subsidiaries and patents in this report READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/marathon-patent-group/

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://www.tradersnewssource.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source


© Accesswire 2018
