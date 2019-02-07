|
Andeavor Logistics LP : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
- Reported full-year net earnings of $600 million and EBITDA of $1.2 billion, an increase of $294 million and $252 million, respectively
- Terminalling and Transportation: segment operating income increased by $101 million primarily due to the 2018 Drop Down and the SLC Core Pipeline System acquisition
- Gathering and Processing: executed on Permian growth strategy and grew gathered volumes by 74 mbpd year-over-year to 225 mbpd and began construction of additional gathering projects
- Full-year net cash from operating activities of $1.0 billion and DCF attributable to common unitholders of $907 million, resulting in 1.02x distribution coverage and 3.8x leverage
Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) today reported full year 2018 net earnings of $600 million, compared with $306 million in 2017. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $1.2 billion, compared with $949 million in 2017. The year-over-year increase in earnings and EBITDA was primarily driven by the 2018 Drop Down completed in August 2018, which contributed $55 million of net earnings and $76 million of EBITDA in 2018, as well as the acquisition of the SLC Core Pipeline System, formerly known as the Wamsutter Pipeline System, and the execution of its organic growth program.
"In 2018 Andeavor Logistics expanded its system through a drop down of midstream assets and several organic growth projects focused on the Permian and Bakken regions," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we move into 2019, we remain focused on enhancing our financial profile on a standalone basis. This will include careful management of leverage and a focus on meaningfully increasing distribution coverage in the coming quarters."
For the year, the company generated $1.0 billion in net cash from operating activities and distributable cash flow (DCF) attributable to common unitholders of $907 million. On January 25, 2019, Andeavor Logistics announced a quarterly cash distribution of $1.03 per limited partnership unit, or $4.12 on an annualized basis, which was flat with the prior quarter, and finished both the quarter and year with coverage of 1.02x and leverage of 3.8x. The company reiterated its plan to maintain leverage levels below 4.0x, issue no equity, and move toward independent sustainability with limited parent support.
Fourth Quarter Results
Andeavor Logistics reported fourth quarter 2018 net earnings of $171 million, compared with $53 million in the fourth quarter 2017. EBITDA was $333 million, compared with $281 million in the fourth quarter 2017. The year-over-year increase in earnings and EBITDA was primarily driven by the 2018 Drop Down completed in August 2018, in addition to the completion of several organic growth projects. The 2018 Drop Down contributed operating income of $36 million and EBITDA of $50 million during the quarter. Fourth quarter 2018 net earnings and EBITDA included charges of $8 million primarily from increased employee costs related to the close of the parent merger and environmental costs.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Net Earnings
$
171
$
53
$
600
$
306
Segment Operating Income
Terminalling and Transportation
$
146
$
107
$
498
$
397
Gathering and Processing
84
87
310
245
Wholesale
5
6
27
15
EBITDA (b)
$
333
$
281
$
1,201
$
949
Segment EBITDA (b)
Terminalling and Transportation
$
186
$
146
$
660
$
530
Gathering and Processing
146
147
537
446
Wholesale
7
8
38
20
Net Cash From Operating Activities
$
310
$
163
$
1,029
$
687
Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders (b)
$
243
$
188
$
907
$
665
Total Distributions to be Paid to Common Unitholders
$
238
$
204
$
890
$
692
Distribution Coverage Ratio (b)
1.02x
0.92x
1.02x
0.96x
(a)
Adjusted to include the historical results of the Predecessors. See "Items Impacting Comparability."
(b)
For more information on EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders and Distribution Coverage Ratio, see "Non-GAAP Measures."
Segment Results
Terminalling and Transportation
Terminalling and Transportation segment operating income was $146 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an increase of $39 million from the prior year, and segment EBITDA was $186 million, an increase of $40 million from the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to contributions from the 2018 Drop Down. The 2018 Drop Down contributed $23 million of segment operating income and $29 million of segment EBITDA in the Terminalling and Transportation segment during the quarter. Terminalling and Transportation segment operating income was $498 million for the full year 2018, an increase of $101 million from last year, and segment EBITDA was $660 million, an increase of $130 million from the prior year.
Gathering and Processing
Gathering and Processing segment operating income was $84 million for the fourth quarter 2018, a decrease of $3 million from the prior year, and segment EBITDA was $146 million, a decrease of $1 million from the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to lower volumes in the Rockies, offset by Permian Basin crude oil volume growth. The 2018 Drop Down contributed $13 million of segment operating income and $21 million of segment EBITDA in the Gathering and Processing segment during the quarter. Gathering and Processing segment operating income was $310 million for the full year 2018, an increase of $65 million from last year, and segment EBITDA was $537 million, an increase of $91 million from the prior year.
Wholesale
Wholesale segment operating income was $5 million for the fourth quarter 2018, a decrease of $1 million from the prior year, and segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2018 was $7 million, a decrease of $1 million from the prior year. This year-over-year decrease was driven by weaker unbranded wholesale pricing impacting margins with retailers in the Southwest region. Wholesale segment operating income was $27 million for the full year 2018, an increase of $12 million from last year, and segment EBITDA was $38 million, an increase of $18 million from the prior year, primarily driven by the WNRL acquisition which closed October 30, 2017.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Net cash from operating activities was $310 million in the fourth quarter 2018, and distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders for the fourth quarter was $243 million. Net cash from operating activities was $1.0 billion for the full year 2018, and distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders for the full year was $907 million. Andeavor Logistics ended 2018 with $10 million of cash and $1.4 billion of availability under its credit facilities and intercompany loan with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC). Total debt of $5.0 billion resulted in a leverage ratio of 3.8x at December 31, 2018.
Net capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2018 were $199 million, which included $181 million of net growth investments and $18 million of net maintenance capital. Andeavor Logistics invested $635 million in net growth investments and $60 million in net maintenance capital in 2018. Capital expenditures for 2018 have been retrospectively adjusted to include the investments of the assets from the 2018 Drop Down occurring prior to the August 6, 2018 effective date of the acquisition.
2019 and 2020 Financial Outlook
In December 2018, Andeavor Logistics provided its 2019 and 2020 capital investment plans. This strategic deployment of capital combined with execution of the underlying base business is expected to generate $0.8 billion and $0.8 billion of net earnings in 2019 and 2020, and $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion of annual EBITDA, respectively. Andeavor Logistics plans to invest approximately $0.6 billion in organic growth in both 2019 and 2020.
About Andeavor Logistics LP
Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.
Non-GAAP Measures
As a supplement to our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), our management uses certain "non-GAAP" measures to analyze our results of operations, assess internal performance against budgeted and forecasted amounts and evaluate future impacts to our financial performance as a result of capital investments, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic projects. These measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:
- Financial non-GAAP measures:
- EBITDA - U.S. GAAP-based net earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense;
- Distributable Cash Flow - U.S. GAAP-based net cash flow from EBITDA adjusted for amounts spent on maintenance capital net of reimbursements and other adjustments;
- Pro forma LTM EBITDA - Last twelve months ("LTM") of our EBITDA adjusted for pro forma contributions from acquisitions; and
- Segment EBITDA - A segment's U.S. GAAP-based operating income before depreciation and amortization expense plus equity in earnings (loss) of equity method investments and other income (expense), net.
- Liquidity non-GAAP measures:
- Distributable Cash Flow - U.S. GAAP-based net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital, amounts spent on maintenance capital net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash;
- Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders - Distributable Cash Flow minus distributions associated with the preferred units;
- Distribution Coverage Ratio - Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common Unitholders divided by total distributions to be paid to common unitholders for the reporting period; and
- Leverage Ratio - Total debt divided by Pro forma LTM EBITDA.
- Operating performance non-GAAP measure:
- Average Margin on Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales per Barrel - NGL sales revenues minus amounts recognized as NGL expense divided by our NGL sales volumes in barrels; and
- Average Wholesale Fuel Sales Margin per Gallon - Wholesale fuel revenues minus wholesale's cost of fuel divided by our total wholesale fuel sales volumes in gallons.
We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to:
- our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods;
- the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
- our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
- the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
Management also uses these measures to assess internal performance, and we believe they may provide meaningful supplemental information to the users of our financial statements. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings, operating income and net cash from operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP," "Segment Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP," "Average Margin on NGL Sales per Barrel" and "Average Fuel Sales Margin per Gallon" for reconciliations between non-GAAP measures and their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Items Impacting Comparability
The Partnership's results of operations may not be comparable to the historical results of operations for the reasons described below.
Acquisitions and Mergers
Other than WNRL and certain assets acquired from the 2018 Drop Down, our Predecessors did not record revenues with Andeavor and our Predecessors recorded general and administrative expenses and financed operations differently than the Partnership. As previously mentioned, on August 6, 2018, we completed the 2018 Drop Down for total consideration of $1.55 billion. As an entity under common control with Andeavor, who merged with and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation ("MPC") effective October 1, 2018, we accounted for the transfers of businesses as if the transfer occurred at the beginning of the period, and prior periods are retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information. Accordingly, the accompanying results of operations have been retrospectively adjusted to include the historical results of the assets acquired prior to the effective date of the acquisition.
On November 8, 2017, we acquired the Anacortes Logistics Assets from a subsidiary of Andeavor for total consideration of $445 million. The Anacortes Logistics Assets include crude oil, feedstock and refined products storage at MPC's Anacortes Refinery, the Anacortes marine terminal with feedstock and refined product throughput, a manifest rail facility and crude oil and refined products pipelines.
Effective October 30, 2017, Andeavor Logistics closed its merger with Western Refining Logistics, LP (the "WNRL Merger"). WNRL's operations included terminalling and storage assets, crude oil and refined product transportation services and a wholesale fuels business. The WNRL Merger was treated as a transaction of entities under common control, thus Andeavor Logistics' results reflect the operations, financial position and cash flows associated with WNRL and their related subsidiaries as of June 1, 2017.
The closing of the WNRL Merger was conditioned upon, among other things, the adoption and effectiveness of the Second Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of Andeavor Logistics LP, pursuant to which, simultaneously with the closing of the WNRL Merger: (i) the incentive distribution rights in Andeavor Logistics (the "IDRs") held by Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC ("TLGP"), our general partner, were canceled (the "IDR Exchange"), (ii) the general partner interests in Andeavor Logistics held by TLGP were converted into a non-economic general partner interest in Andeavor Logistics, and (iii) Andeavor, as well as MPC for periods after October 1, 2018, and their affiliates, including TLGP, agreed to increase and extend existing waivers on distributions to them by $60 million to an aggregate of $160 million between 2017 and 2019.
Accounting Standard Adoption
Due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and the associated subsequent amendments (collectively, "ASC 606") on January 1, 2018, the presentation of wholesale fuel sales and cost of fuel and other was impacted by adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard on January 1, 2018. Beginning January 1, 2018 in connection with the adoption, the revenues and costs associated with our fuel purchase and supply arrangements were netted.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017 (a)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10
$
75
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
474
483
Prepayments and other current assets
79
27
Total Current Assets
563
585
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
6,845
6,249
Other Noncurrent Assets, Net
2,887
2,671
Total Assets
$
10,295
$
9,505
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
466
$
393
Accrued interest and financing costs
41
40
Current maturities of debt
504
1
Other current liabilities
81
84
Total Current Liabilities
1,092
518
Debt, Net of Unamortized Issuance Costs
4,460
4,127
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
69
54
Equity
4,674
4,806
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
10,295
$
9,505
Andeavor Logistics LP
Results of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Revenues
Terminalling and Transportation
$
292
$
239
$
1,054
$
838
Gathering and Processing
318
333
1,263
1,129
Wholesale (c)
17
542
79
1,282
Intersegment revenues
(4)
—
(16)
—
Total Revenues
623
1,114
2,380
3,249
Costs and Expenses
Cost of fuel and other (excluding items shown separately
below) (c)
—
528
—
1,244
NGL expense (excluding items shown separately below)
40
86
206
265
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
227
179
885
691
General and administrative expenses
29
51
121
158
Depreciation and amortization expenses
101
91
368
313
(Gain) loss on asset disposals and impairments
2
—
4
(25)
Operating Income
224
179
796
603
Interest and financing costs, net
(61)
(137)
(233)
(330)
Equity in earnings of equity method investments
6
9
31
22
Other income, net
2
2
6
11
Net Earnings
$
171
$
53
$
600
$
306
Loss (earnings) attributable to Predecessors
$
—
$
(3)
$
28
$
43
Net Earnings Attributable to Partners
171
50
628
349
Preferred unitholders' interest in net earnings
(10)
(3)
(44)
(3)
General partner's interest in net earnings, including incentive
distribution rights
—
—
—
(79)
Limited Partners' Interest in Net Earnings
$
161
$
47
$
584
$
267
Net Earnings per Limited Partner Unit:
Common - basic
$
0.66
$
0.25
$
2.57
$
2.11
Common - diluted
$
0.66
$
0.25
$
2.57
$
2.11
Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding:
Common units - basic
245.5
182.6
228.7
126.0
Common units - diluted
245.7
182.7
228.9
126.1
Cash Distributions Paid per Unit
$
1.0300
$
0.9850
$
4.0750
$
3.8062
(c)
The presentation of wholesale fuel sales and cost of fuel and other was impacted by adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard on January 1, 2018. Beginning January 1, 2018 in connection with the accounting standard adoption, the revenues and costs associated with our fuel purchase and supply arrangements were presented on a net basis versus gross basis in prior years.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Terminalling and Transportation
$
146
$
107
$
498
$
397
Gathering and Processing
84
87
310
245
Wholesale
5
6
27
15
Total Segment Operating Income
235
200
835
657
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
(11)
(21)
(39)
(54)
Operating Income
224
179
796
603
Interest and financing costs, net
(61)
(137)
(233)
(330)
Equity in earnings of equity method investments
6
9
31
22
Other income, net
2
2
6
11
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$
171
$
53
$
600
$
306
Depreciation and Amortization Expenses
Terminalling and Transportation
$
40
$
32
$
144
$
117
Gathering and Processing
59
57
213
191
Wholesale
2
2
11
5
Total Depreciation and Amortization Expenses
$
101
$
91
$
368
$
313
Segment EBITDA (d)
Terminalling and Transportation
$
186
$
146
$
660
$
530
Gathering and Processing
146
147
537
446
Wholesale
7
8
38
20
Total Segment EBITDA
$
339
$
301
$
1,235
$
996
Capital Expenditures
Terminalling and Transportation
$
50
$
61
$
205
$
188
Gathering and Processing
177
90
545
175
Wholesale
—
—
1
—
Total Capital Expenditures
$
227
$
151
$
751
$
363
(d)
See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below for further information regarding this non-GAAP measure.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Components of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Cash Flows From (Used In)
Net earnings
$
171
$
53
$
600
$
306
Depreciation and amortization expenses
101
91
368
313
Changes in assets and liabilities
24
(65)
17
(14)
Other operating activities
14
84
44
82
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
310
163
1,029
687
Investing Activities
(236)
(129)
(1,181)
(1,533)
Financing Activities
(94)
3
87
233
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(20)
$
37
$
(65)
$
(613)
Andeavor Logistics LP
Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In millions, except volumes and revenue per barrel)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Terminalling and Transportation Segment
Revenues
Terminalling
$
245
$
197
$
888
$
690
Pipeline transportation
45
33
160
130
Other revenues
2
9
6
18
Total Revenues
292
239
1,054
838
Costs and Expenses
Operating expenses (e)
94
86
373
302
Depreciation and amortization expenses
40
32
144
117
General and administrative expenses
11
14
38
47
Loss (gain) on asset disposals and impairments
1
—
1
(25)
Terminalling and Transportation Segment Operating Income
$
146
$
107
$
498
$
397
Volumes
Terminalling throughput (Mbpd)
1,667
1,702
1,759
1,452
Average terminalling revenue per barrel (f)
$
1.61
$
1.26
$
1.38
$
1.30
Pipeline transportation throughput (Mbpd)
1,067
946
1,012
902
Average pipeline transportation revenue per barrel (f)
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
0.43
$
0.40
(e)
Operating expenses include an imbalance settlement gain of $2 million and $5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively. There were no gains for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
(f)
Management uses average margin per barrel, average revenue per Million British thermal units ("MMBtu"), average revenue per barrel and fuel sales per gallon to evaluate performance and compare profitability to other companies in the industry.
-
Average terminalling revenue per barrel—calculated as total terminalling revenue divided by terminalling throughput presented in thousands of barrels per day ("Mbpd") multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period (92 days for both the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and 365 days for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017);
-
Average pipeline transportation revenue per barrel—calculated as total pipeline transportation revenue divided by pipeline transportation throughput presented in Mbpd multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period as outlined above;
-
Average margin on NGL sales per barrel—calculated as the difference between the NGL sales revenues and the amounts recognized as NGL expense divided by our NGL sales volumes presented in Mbpd multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period as outlined above;
-
Average gas gathering and processing revenue per MMBtu—calculated as total gathering and processing fee-based revenue divided by gas gathering throughput presented in thousands of MMBtu per day ("MMBtu/d") multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period as outlined above;
-
Average crude oil and water gathering revenue per barrel—calculated as total crude oil and water gathering fee-based revenue divided by crude oil and water gathering throughput presented in Mbpd multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period as outlined above; and
-
Wholesale fuel sales per gallon - calculated as wholesale fuel revenues divided by our total wholesale fuel sales volume in gallons.
There are a variety of ways to calculate these measures; other companies may calculate these in a different way. Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding of dollar and volume information.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In millions, except volumes, margin per barrel, revenue per barrel and revenue per MMBtu)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Gathering and Processing Segment
Revenues
NGL sales (g)
$
100
$
115
$
436
$
369
Gas gathering and processing
81
81
330
333
Crude oil and water gathering
95
92
336
262
Pass-thru and other (h)
42
45
161
165
Total Revenues
318
333
1,263
1,129
Costs and Expenses
NGL expense (excluding items shown separately below) (g)
(h)
40
86
206
265
Operating expenses (i)
128
90
489
374
Depreciation and amortization expenses
59
57
213
191
General and administrative expenses
6
13
42
54
Loss on asset disposals and impairments
1
—
3
—
Gathering and Processing Segment Operating Income
$
84
$
87
$
310
$
245
Volumes
NGL sales (Mbpd) (g)
11.4
11.4
10.4
8.3
Average margin on NGL sales per barrel (d)(f)(g)(h)
$
54.77
$
28.10
$
59.92
$
34.77
Gas gathering and processing throughput (thousands of
MMBtu/d) (j)
716
988
763
963
Average gas gathering and processing revenue per MMBtu
(f)
$
1.24
$
0.89
$
1.19
$
0.95
Crude oil and water gathering volume (Mbpd)
522
444
450
385
Average crude oil and water gathering revenue per barrel (f)
$
1.97
$
2.25
$
2.05
$
1.86
(g)
We had 24.6 Mbpd and 24.4 Mbpd of NGL sales under percent of proceeds ("POP") and keep-whole arrangements, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and 25.6 Mbpd and 22.2 Mbpd for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively, of which we retained 11.4 Mbpd, 10.4 Mbpd, 11.4 Mbpd and 8.3 Mbpd, respectively. The difference between gross sales barrels and barrels retained is reflected in NGL expense resulting from the gross presentation required for the POP arrangements. Volumes represent barrels sold under our keep-whole arrangements, net barrels retained under our POP arrangements and other associated products.
(h)
Included in NGL expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were approximately $2 million of crude costs related to crude oil volumes obtained in connection with the acquisition of our North Dakota gathering and processing assets. The corresponding revenues were recognized in pass-thru and other revenue. As such, the calculation of the average margin on NGL sales per barrel excludes this amount.
(i)
Operating expenses include an imbalance settlement gain of $4 million and $8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively. There were no gains for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
(j)
The adoption of ASC 606 changed the presentation of our gas gathering and processing throughput volumes. Volumes processed internally to enhance our NGL sales are no longer reported in our throughput volumes as certain fees contained within our commodity contracts are now reported as a reduction of "NGL expense." The impact of the adoption was 193 thousand MMBtu/d and 176 thousand MMBtu/d for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, now being used internally and not reported in the throughput volumes used to calculate our average gas gathering and processing revenue per MMBtu.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Selected Operating Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per gallon)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018
2017 (a)
Wholesale Segment
Revenues
Fuel sales (c)
$
9
$
537
$
46
$
1,267
Other wholesale
8
5
33
15
Total Revenues
17
542
79
1,282
Costs and Expenses
Cost of fuel and other (excluding items shown separately
below) (c)
—
528
—
1,244
Operating expenses
9
3
39
15
Depreciation and amortization expenses
2
2
11
5
General and administrative expenses
1
3
2
3
Wholesale Operating Income
$
5
$
6
$
27
15
Volumes
Fuel sales volumes (millions of gallons)
314
292
1,218
722
Wholesale fuel sales per gallon (f)
3.0
¢
3.8
¢
Average wholesale fuel sales margin per gallon (c)(d)
3.0
¢
3.0
¢
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Andeavor Logistics LP
Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions, except ratios)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA
Net earnings
$
171
$
53
$
600
$
306
Depreciation and amortization expenses
101
91
368
313
Interest and financing costs, net of capitalized interest
61
137
233
330
EBITDA
333
281
1,201
949
Predecessor impact
—
(12)
12
8
Maintenance capital expenditures (k)
(41)
(39)
(111)
(119)
Reimbursement for maintenance capital expenditures (k)
14
9
33
31
Changes in deferred revenue (l)
(5)
(2)
3
3
Net (gain) loss on asset disposals and impairments
2
—
4
(25)
Interest and financing costs, net
(61)
(137)
(233)
(330)
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
1
—
29
Amortized debt costs
2
77
10
85
Adjustments for equity method investments
4
3
17
18
Other (m)
5
10
12
19
Distributable Cash Flow
253
191
948
668
Less: Preferred unit distributions (n)
(10)
(3)
(41)
(3)
Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common
Unitholders
$
243
$
188
$
907
$
665
(k)
We adjust our reconciliation of distributable cash flows for maintenance capital expenditures, tank restoration costs and expenditures required to ensure the safety, reliability, integrity and regulatory compliance of our assets with an offset for any reimbursements received for such expenditures.
(l)
Included in changes in deferred revenue are adjustments to remove the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard on January 1, 2018 as well as the impact from the timing of recognition with certain of our contracts that contain minimum volume commitment with clawback provisions, which are predominantly recognized annually in the third quarter based on current contract terms.
(m)
Other includes transaction costs related to recent acquisitions, settlement expenses and unit-based compensation expense.
(n)
Represents the cash distributions earned by the Preferred Units for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Cash distributions to be paid to holders of the Preferred Units are not available to common unitholders.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to
Distributable Cash Flow
Net cash from operating activities
$
310
$
163
$
1,029
$
687
Changes in assets and liabilities
(24)
65
(17)
14
Predecessors impact
—
(12)
12
8
Maintenance capital expenditures (k)
(41)
(39)
(111)
(119)
Reimbursement for maintenance capital expenditures (k)
14
9
33
31
Adjustments for equity method investments
(1)
(2)
(4)
3
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
1
—
29
Changes in deferred revenue (l)
(5)
(2)
3
3
Other (o)
—
8
3
12
Distributable Cash Flow
253
191
948
668
Less: Preferred unit distributions (n)
(10)
(3)
(41)
(3)
Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common
Unitholders
$
243
$
188
$
907
$
665
(o)
Other includes transaction costs related to recent acquisitions and settlement expenses.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Distributions
Limited partner's distributions on common units
$
238
$
204
$
890
$
611
General partner's distributions including IDRs
—
—
—
81
Distributions on preferred units
10
3
41
3
Total Distributions to be Paid
248
207
931
695
Less: Distributions on preferred units
(10)
(3)
(41)
(3)
Total Distributions to be Paid to Common Unitholders
$
238
$
204
$
890
$
692
Distributable Cash Flow Attributable to Common
Unitholders
$
243
$
188
$
907
$
665
Distribution Coverage Ratio
1.02x
0.92x
1.02x
0.96x
Andeavor Logistics LP
Segment Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment
EBITDA
Terminalling and Transportation segment operating income
$
146
$
107
$
498
$
397
Depreciation and amortization expenses
40
32
144
117
Equity in earnings of equity method investments
3
6
17
12
Other income (expense), net
(3)
1
1
4
Terminalling and Transportation Segment EBITDA
$
186
$
146
$
660
$
530
Gathering and Processing segment operating income
$
84
$
87
$
310
$
245
Depreciation and amortization expenses
59
57
213
191
Equity in earnings of equity method investments
3
3
14
10
Gathering and Processing Segment EBITDA
$
146
$
147
$
537
$
446
Wholesale segment operating income
$
5
$
6
$
27
$
15
Depreciation and amortization expenses
2
2
11
5
Wholesale Segment EBITDA
$
7
$
8
$
38
$
20
Andeavor Logistics LP
Average Margin on NGL Sales per Barrel (Unaudited)
(In millions, except days and per barrel amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Segment Operating Income
$
84
$
87
$
310
$
245
Add back:
Operating expenses
128
90
489
374
General and administrative expenses
6
13
42
54
Depreciation and amortization expenses
59
57
213
191
Loss on asset disposals and impairments
1
—
3
—
Other commodity purchases (h)
—
—
—
2
Subtract:
Gas gathering and processing revenues
(81)
(81)
(330)
(333)
Crude oil gathering revenues
(95)
(92)
(336)
(262)
Pass-thru and other revenues
(42)
(45)
(161)
(165)
Margin on NGL Sales
$
60
$
29
$
230
$
106
Divided by Total Volumes for the Period:
NGLs sales volumes (Mbpd)
11.4
11.4
10.4
8.3
Number of days in the period
92
92
365
365
Total volumes for the period (thousands of barrels) (p)
1,049
1,049
3,796
3,030
Average Margin on NGL Sales per Barrel (p)
$
54.77
$
28.10
$
59.92
$
34.77
(p)
Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding of dollar and volume information.
Andeavor Logistics LP
Average Wholesale Fuel Sales Margin per Gallon (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per gallon amounts)
Three Months
Ended
Seven-Month
Period Ended
December 31, 2017 (a)
Segment Operating Income
$
6
$
15
Add back:
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
3
15
Depreciation and amortization expenses
2
5
General and administrative expenses
3
3
Subtract:
Other wholesale revenues
(5)
(15)
Wholesale Fuel Sales Margin
$
9
$
23
Divided by Total Volumes for the Period:
Fuel sales volumes (millions of gallons)
292
722
Average Wholesale Fuel Sales Margin per Gallon (p)
3.0
¢
3.0
¢
Andeavor Logistics LP
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
Capital Expenditures
Growth
$
197
$
122
$
667
$
266
Maintenance
30
29
84
97
Total Capital Expenditures
$
227
$
151
$
751
$
363
Capital Expenditures, Net of Reimbursements
Growth
$
181
$
119
$
635
$
246
Maintenance
18
17
60
76
Total Capital Expenditures, Net of Reimbursements
$
199
$
136
$
695
$
322
Capital Expenditures, Andeavor Logistics LP (q)
Growth
$
197
$
60
$
503
$
160
Maintenance
30
24
78
77
Total Capital Expenditures, Andeavor Logistics LP
$
227
$
84
$
581
$
237
Capital Expenditures, Net of Reimbursements, Andeavor Logistics LP (q)
Growth
$
181
$
57
$
471
$
140
Maintenance
18
12
54
56
Total Capital Expenditures, Net of Reimbursements, Andeavor Logistics LP
$
199
$
69
$
525
$
196
Capital Expenditures, Predecessors
Growth
$
—
$
62
$
164
$
106
Maintenance
—
5
6
20
Total Capital Expenditures, Predecessors
$
—
$
67
$
170
$
126
Deferred Costs
Turnarounds & Catalysts
$
6
$
3
$
12
$
16
Tank Restoration
8
2
22
12
Total Deferred Costs
$
14
$
5
$
34
$
28
(q)
We believe that this presentation of our results of operations, excluding results of our Predecessors, will provide useful information to investors in assessing our results of operations. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017 (a)
2018 (a)
2017 (a)
General and Administrative Expenses
Terminalling and Transportation
$
11
$
14
$
38
$
47
Gathering and Processing
6
13
42
54
Wholesale
1
3
2
3
Unallocated
11
21
39
54
Total General and Administrative Expenses
$
29
$
51
$
121
$
158
Andeavor Logistics LP
Reconciliation of Combined Financial Statements (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (p)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (p)
Predecessors
Revenues
Affiliate
$
458
$
458
$
—
$
1,589
$
1,568
$
21
Third-party
165
165
—
791
782
9
Total Revenues
623
623
—
2,380
2,350
30
Costs and Expenses
NGL expense (exclusive of items
shown separately below)
40
40
—
206
206
—
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
227
227
—
885
845
40
Depreciation and amortization expenses
101
101
—
368
347
21
General and administrative expenses
29
29
—
121
111
10
Loss on asset disposals and
impairments
2
2
—
4
4
—
Operating Income (Loss)
224
224
—
796
837
(41)
Interest and financing costs, net
(61)
(61)
—
(233)
(229)
(4)
Equity in earnings of equity method
investments
6
6
—
31
15
16
Other income, net
2
2
—
6
5
1
Net Earnings (Loss)
$
171
$
171
$
—
$
600
$
628
$
(28)
Loss attributable to Predecessors
—
—
—
28
—
28
Net Earnings Attributable to
Partners
171
171
—
628
628
—
Preferred unitholders' interest in net
earnings
(10)
(10)
—
(44)
(44)
—
Limited Partners' Interest in Net
Earnings
$
161
$
161
$
—
$
584
$
584
$
—
Andeavor Logistics LP
Reconciliation of Combined Financial Statements (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
Affiliate
$
480
$
385
$
95
$
1,431
$
1,009
$
422
Third-party
634
489
145
1,818
1,142
676
Total Revenues
1,114
874
240
3,249
2,151
1,098
Costs and Expenses
Cost of fuel and other (exclusive of
items shown separately below) (a)
528
330
198
1,244
330
914
NGL expense (exclusive of items
shown separately below)
86
86
—
265
265
—
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
179
155
24
691
554
137
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
91
77
14
313
255
58
General and administrative expenses
51
43
8
158
121
37
Gain on asset disposals and
impairments
—
—
—
(25)
(24)
(1)
Operating Income (Loss)
179
183
(4)
603
650
(47)
Interest and financing costs, net
(137)
(137)
—
(330)
(321)
(9)
Equity in earnings of equity method
investments
9
3
6
22
10
12
Other income, net
2
1
1
11
10
1
Net Earnings (Loss)
$
53
$
50
$
3
$
306
$
349
$
(43)
Loss (earnings) attributable to
Predecessors
(3)
—
(3)
43
—
43
Net Earnings Attributable to Partners
50
50
—
349
349
—
Preferred unitholders' interest in net
earnings
(3)
(3)
—
(3)
(3)
—
General partner's interest in net
earnings, including incentive
distribution rights
—
—
—
(79)
(79)
—
Limited Partners' Interest in Net
Earnings
$
47
$
47
$
—
$
267
$
267
$
—
Andeavor Logistics LP
Terminalling and Transportation Segment Reconciliation of Combined Financial Statements
(Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
Terminalling
$
245
$
245
$
—
$
888
$
885
$
3
Pipeline transportation
45
45
—
160
160
—
Other revenues
2
2
—
6
6
—
Terminalling and Transportation
Revenues
292
292
—
1,054
1,051
3
Costs and Expenses
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
94
94
—
373
339
34
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
40
40
—
144
134
10
General and administrative expenses
11
11
—
38
35
3
Gain on asset disposals and
impairments
1
1
—
1
1
—
Terminalling and Transportation
Segment Operating Income (Loss)
146
146
—
498
542
(44)
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
40
40
—
144
134
10
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated
affiliates
3
3
—
17
4
13
Other income, net
(3)
(3)
—
1
—
1
Terminalling and Transportation
Segment EBITDA
$
186
$
186
$
—
$
660
$
680
$
(20)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
Terminalling
$
197
$
185
$
12
$
690
$
632
$
58
Pipeline transportation
33
33
—
130
130
—
Other revenues
9
7
2
18
7
11
Terminalling and Transportation
Revenues
239
225
14
838
769
69
Costs and Expenses
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
86
66
20
302
215
87
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
32
29
3
117
97
20
General and administrative
expenses
14
12
2
47
35
12
Gain on asset disposals and
impairments
—
—
—
(25)
(25)
—
Terminalling and Transportation
Segment Operating Income (Loss)
107
118
(11)
397
447
(50)
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
32
29
3
117
97
20
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated
affiliates
6
—
6
12
—
12
Other income, net
1
—
1
4
3
1
Terminalling and Transportation
Segment EBITDA
$
146
$
147
$
(1)
$
530
$
547
$
(17)
Andeavor Logistics LP
Gathering and Processing Segment Reconciliation of Combined Financial Statements
(Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
NGL sales
$
100
$
100
$
—
$
436
$
436
$
—
Gas gathering and processing
81
81
—
330
330
—
Crude oil and water gathering
95
95
—
336
309
27
Pass-thru and other
42
42
—
161
161
—
Total Revenues
318
318
—
1,263
1,236
27
Costs and Expenses
NGL expense (exclusive of items
shown separately below)
40
40
—
206
206
—
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
128
128
—
489
483
6
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
59
59
—
213
201
12
General and administrative expenses
6
6
—
42
36
6
Loss on asset disposals and
impairments
1
1
—
3
3
—
Gathering and Processing Segment
Operating Income
84
84
—
310
307
3
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
59
59
—
213
201
12
Equity in earnings of equity method
investments
3
3
—
14
11
3
Gathering and Processing Segment
EBITDA
$
146
$
146
$
—
$
537
$
519
$
18
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
NGL sales
$
115
$
115
$
—
$
369
$
369
$
—
Gas gathering and processing
81
81
—
333
333
—
Crude oil and water gathering
92
73
19
262
189
73
Pass-thru and other
45
42
3
165
153
12
Total Revenues
333
311
22
1,129
1,044
85
Costs and Expenses
NGL expense (exclusive of items
shown separately below)
86
86
—
265
265
—
Operating expenses (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
90
87
3
374
337
37
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
57
46
11
191
156
35
General and administrative expenses
13
11
2
54
44
10
(Gain) loss on asset disposals and
impairments
—
—
—
—
1
(1)
Gathering and Processing Segment
Operating Income
87
81
6
245
241
4
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
57
46
11
191
156
35
Equity in earnings of equity method
investments
3
3
—
10
10
—
Gathering and Processing Segment
EBITDA
$
147
$
130
$
17
$
446
$
407
$
39
Andeavor Logistics LP
Wholesale Segment Reconciliation of Combined Financial Statements
(Unaudited) (In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Combined
Andeavor
Logistics LP (q)
Predecessors
Revenues
Fuel sales
$
537
$
337
$
200
$
1,267
$
337
$
930
Other wholesale
5
1
4
15
1
14
Total Revenues
542
338
204
1,282
338
944
Costs and Expenses
Cost of fuel and other (excluding
items shown separately below)
528
330
198
1,244
330
914
Operating expenses (excluding
depreciation and amortization)
3
2
1
15
2
13
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
2
2
—
5
2
3
General and administrative expenses
3
2
1
3
2
1
Wholesale Segment Operating
Income
6
2
4
15
2
13
Depreciation and amortization
expenses
2
2
—
5
2
3
Wholesale Segment EBITDA
$
8
$
4
$
4
$
20
$
4
$
16
Andeavor Logistics LP
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Amounts Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions)
2018 Drop Down
EBITDA
Contribution
Net Earnings
$
55
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
14
Add: Interest and financing costs, net
7
EBITDA
$
76
2018 Drop Down Segment EBITDA Contribution
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Terminalling and
Transportation
Gathering and
Processing
Total
Operating Income
$
23
$
13
$
36
Add: Depreciation and amortization expenses
3
6
9
Add: Equity in earnings of equity method investments
3
2
5
Segment EBITDA
$
29
$
21
$
50
Andeavor Logistics LP
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Amounts Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions)
Reconciliation of Projected Annual EBITDA
2019E
2020E
Net Earnings
$
800
$
800
Add: Depreciation and amortization expenses
400
500
Add: Interest and financing costs, net
200
300
EBITDA
$
1,400
$
1,600
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2018
Trailing Four
Quarters
Net Earnings
$
131
$
132
$
166
$
171
$
600
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
89
93
85
101
368
Add: Interest and financing costs, net
55
60
57
61
233
EBITDA
$
275
$
285
$
308
$
333
1,201
Add: Pro forma adjustment for acquisitions
131
Pro forma LTM EBITDA
$
1,332
December 31,
2018
Total debt
$
5,010
Pro forma LTM EBITDA
1,332
Leverage ratio
3.8x
