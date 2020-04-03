Log in
MPLX LP : Reschedules 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Call to May 5

04/03/2020 | 07:55am EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), has rescheduled its 2020 first-quarter earnings conference call to Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. EDT. During the conference call, company executives will discuss 2020 first-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2020 First-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071 
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Media Contacts: 
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521 
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-reschedules-2020-first-quarter-earnings-call-to-may-5-301034847.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2020
