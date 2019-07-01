MPLX LP : to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2019 second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312

SOURCE MPLX LP