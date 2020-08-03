Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/03 07:42:55 am
41.65 USD   +9.03%
07:27aMARATHON PETROLEUM : 2Q Profits Collapse, Set to Sell Gas Stations in $21 Billion Deal
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marathon Petroleum : 2Q Profits Collapse, Set to Sell Gas Stations in $21 Billion Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Marathon Petroleum Corp. on Monday reported a significant fall in second-quarter profit as it faced pandemic-related challenges in the period and said it would sell its gas stations to the owners of convenience-store chain 7-Eleven for $21 billion.

The Findlay, Ohio fuel-maker earned a quarterly profit of $9 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.67, for the same period last year.

Excluding exceptional costs, Marathon Petroleum reported an adjusted loss of $1.33 a share for the quarter, compared with analysts' forecasts of a loss of $1.77.

Sales were more than halved in the period to $15.02 billion from $33.69 billion.

"We began April with demand at historic lows. Despite seeing some recovery during the quarter, demand for our products and services continues to be significantly depressed, particularly across the West Coast and Midwest," President and Chief Executive Michael J. Hennigan said.

The company said it is on track to deliver $1.4 billion of capital spending and at least $950 million of operating expense reductions.

Marathon agreed to sell its Speedway gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year. The deal was announced Sunday.

The company said the after-tax proceeds of $16.5 billion are expected to be used to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to shareholders.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
07:27aMARATHON PETROLEUM : 2Q Profits Collapse, Set to Sell Gas Stations in $21 Billio..
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14aMarathon Petroleum posts adjusted loss after announcing Speedway sale
RE
07:06a7-Eleven's $21 Billion Deal Could Be a Marathon -- Heard on the Street
DJ
06:50aMARATHON PETROLEUM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:43aMARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
06:37aMARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation..
AQ
06:20aStimulus gridlock strains S&P 500, Dow futures
RE
05:45aRefiners Retrench as Demand For Gasoline, Jet Fuel Shrivels
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 789 M - -
Net income 2020 -10 622 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,35x
Yield 2020 6,08%
Capitalization 24 840 M 24 840 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 60 910
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 46,94 $
Last Close Price 38,20 $
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.60%24 840
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.70%177 923
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.53%175 170
BP PLC-41.66%72 772
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%65 729
PTT-11.36%35 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group