Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION (MPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results February 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:58am EST

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7. ANDX will live broadcast its conference call with analysts regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 1 p.m. EST.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting ANDX's website at www.andeavorlogistics.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andeavor-logistics-to-release-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-february-7-300779456.html

SOURCE Andeavor Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
10:58aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-..
PR
10:58aMPLX LP : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results Februa..
PR
10:57aMARATHON PETROLEUM : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Res..
PR
01/07MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/04KENAI REFINERY : strong roots in Alaska
PU
01/02MARATHON PETROLEUM : Capline Pipeline Owners To Launch Binding Open Season
PR
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation recognizes MPC's Los..
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC donates $150,000 emergency response vehicle to Alaska R..
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : Minnesota welcomes Speedway stores
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.