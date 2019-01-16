Marathon Petroleum : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results February 7

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7. ANDX will live broadcast its conference call with analysts regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 1 p.m. EST.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting ANDX's website at www.andeavorlogistics.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

SOURCE Andeavor Logistics LP