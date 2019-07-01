Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), plans to release its 2019 second-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

About Andeavor Logistics LP
Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andeavor-logistics-to-release-2019-second-quarter-financial-results-august-1-300878862.html

SOURCE Andeavor Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
04:59pMPLX LP : to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1
PR
04:57pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial..
PR
04:56pMARATHON PETROLEUM : to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1
PR
09:24aMPLX LP Announces Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of..
AQ
06/28MPLX LP : Announces Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of ..
PR
06/28MARATHON PETROLEUM : Reports FCCU Equipment Problems at Galveston Bay Refinery i..
DJ
06/27MARATHON PETROLEUM : Thinking about trading options or stock in Applied Material..
PR
06/27MARATHON PETROLEUM : Foundation donates $100,000 to Dayton-area disaster relief
AQ
06/25MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, LSC C..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About