MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
Marathon Petroleum : Announces $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

04/27/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that it has entered into a $1 billion, 364-day revolving credit facility. This facility provides MPC additional liquidity and financial flexibility during the ongoing commodity price and demand downturn. The facility is in addition to, and does not replace, any of MPC's previously existing credit facilities.  

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Communications (419) 421-3312

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, contingencies or uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "proposition," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. Material differences between actual results and any future performance suggested in our forward-looking statements could result from a variety of factors, such as the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic conditions. Many of such factors are beyond our control. These factors also include such risks and uncertainties detailed in MPC's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in MPC's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly Form 10-Q filings and other filings made with the SEC from time to time. MPC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-announces-1-billion-revolving-credit-facility-301047800.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
