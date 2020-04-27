Marathon Petroleum : Announces $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that it has entered into a $1 billion, 364-day revolving credit facility. This facility provides MPC additional liquidity and financial flexibility during the ongoing commodity price and demand downturn. The facility is in addition to, and does not replace, any of MPC's previously existing credit facilities.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

