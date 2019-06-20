Marathon Petroleum : Appoints Donald C. Templin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Donald C. Templin, currently MPC's president of Refining, Marketing and Supply, has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1. Templin replaces Timothy T. Griffith as chief financial officer, after Griffith was appointed president of MPC subsidiary Speedway LLC.

Templin joined the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2011, and also became chief financial officer of MPLX GP LLC in 2012. Since 2015, he has led segments of MPC's commercial business, most recently serving as president of Refining, Marketing and Supply since 2018, and as President of MPLX GP LLC from 2016 to 2017.

"Don's detailed understanding of our business segments and commercial value strengthens our ability to deliver our strategic plans and commitments," said Heminger. "This past year has been transformative for MPC, and Don has expertly guided our teams in managing the complexities of combining two large, successful companies. In his new role, I'm confident he will uncover further opportunities to capture value and unlock profitable growth."

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

