Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum : Appoints Donald C. Templin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Donald C. Templin, currently MPC's president of Refining, Marketing and Supply, has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1. Templin replaces Timothy T. Griffith as chief financial officer, after Griffith was appointed president of MPC subsidiary Speedway LLC.

Templin joined the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2011, and also became chief financial officer of MPLX GP LLC in 2012. Since 2015, he has led segments of MPC's commercial business, most recently serving as president of Refining, Marketing and Supply since 2018, and as President of MPLX GP LLC from 2016 to 2017.

"Don's detailed understanding of our business segments and commercial value strengthens our ability to deliver our strategic plans and commitments," said Heminger. "This past year has been transformative for MPC, and Don has expertly guided our teams in managing the complexities of combining two large, successful companies. In his new role, I'm confident he will uncover further opportunities to capture value and unlock profitable growth."

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-appoints-donald-c-templin-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-300872373.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
04:16pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Announces Retirement Of Speedway LLC President Anthony R. K..
PR
04:16pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Appoints Donald C. Templin Executive Vice President And Chi..
PR
06/19Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Supply Contracts With Marathon
DJ
06/13MARATHON PETROLEUM : Association honors MPC facilities for safety performance
AQ
06/13MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC sponsors Kenai Process Technology Team
AQ
06/13MARATHON PETROLEUM : Sherwood complex is recognized
AQ
06/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC to invest in Los Angeles Park
AQ
05/31Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
RE
05/31U.S. Auto, Energy Industries Among Most Exposed to Mexico Tariffs
DJ
05/31MARATHON PETROLEUM : Reports Operational Snag at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About