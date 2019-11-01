Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/31 04:01:21 pm
63.95 USD   -3.38%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMarathon Petroleum Chief To Retire -- WSJ
DJ
10/31Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum Chief To Retire -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Rebecca Elliott and Corrie Driebusch

The chief executive of fuel maker Marathon Petroleum Corp. is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors including Elliott Management Corp.

Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Heminger, 66 years old, plans to step down next year after more than eight years at the company's helm, Marathon said Thursday.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company, which has been under pressure by multiple shareholders in recent weeks, also is planning to review its pipeline business.

"We believe this separation will create two strong, industry-leading companies well-positioned for long-term growth and success," Mr. Heminger said of spinning off Marathon's gas-station operation, known as Speedway, into a separate company. He also told investors that the separation grew out of a company review that began in January.

Elliott proposed in September that Marathon separate its refining, pipeline and gas-station businesses, reprising a push that the hedge fund made three years ago. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group, another Marathon shareholder, also has supported such a breakup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of refiner Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, had advocated for replacing Mr. Heminger, who has led Marathon since 2011, when it was spun off from parent Marathon Oil Corp.

"I am grateful to Gary for his distinguished and successful leadership of this great company, for which he has earned the unqualified and unanimous support of the board," James Rohr, the company's lead independent director, said in a statement. The company said it has begun a search to replace Mr. Heminger.

Former Andeavor Chief Executive Gregory Goff, 63, who now serves as Marathon's executive vice chairman, also is planning to step down, effective at the end of this year. Some shareholders view Mr. Goff as a potential successor to Mr. Heminger, people familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Marathon was preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and discussing Mr. Heminger's departure as part of a plan to appease activist shareholders.

This marks the second resolution in a week for Elliott, which on Monday reached a truce with AT&T Inc. The hedge fund had been pressuring the telecom giant to revamp its strategy since early September.

"The actions announced today will unlock substantial value for shareholders," Elliott said Thursday.

Refiners have been a rare bright spot in the energy industry as investors have soured on producers over lackluster returns. The value of Marathon's shares including reinvested dividends has roughly quadrupled under Mr. Heminger's leadership, far outpacing the S&P 500 index, FactSet data show.

However, the company has lagged behind peers since it agreed to buy rival Andeavor last year. Elliott has been critical of the deal, saying that Marathon shouldn't have pursued the transaction at a time when it had promised to consider simplification.

The new, independent gas-station operation will consist of the roughly 4,000 convenience stores that Marathon owns and operates, meaning it would be the largest such U.S.-listed company, Mr. Heminger said. He added that Marathon intends to provide fuel to Speedway long-term and complete the spinoff by the end of 2020.

Marathon also has long-term fuel-supply contracts with other gas stations -- a portion of the business it plans to retain, the company said Thursday.

On Thursday, the company reported third-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, up from $737 million during the same period a year earlier.

Marathon shares dropped 3.4%, as the U.S. price of crude fell 1.6%.

Write to Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com and Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27046.23 Delayed Quote.15.94%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -3.38% 63.95 Delayed Quote.8.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 8083.83238 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8292.360231 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3037.56 Delayed Quote.21.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMarathon Petroleum Chief To Retire -- WSJ
DJ
10/31Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Upd..
DJ
10/31Energy Down With Oil Futures as Inventory Concerns Linger -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Upd..
DJ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/31Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 122 B
EBIT 2019 5 866 M
Net income 2019 2 959 M
Debt 2019 27 661 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 41 568 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,40  $
Last Close Price 63,95  $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.37%41 568
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.91%286 531
BP PLC-1.34%130 001
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.84%123 520
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-19.50%82 142
PHILLIPS 6635.60%51 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group