Marathon Petroleum Chief To Retire -- WSJ

By Rebecca Elliott and Corrie Driebusch

The chief executive of fuel maker Marathon Petroleum Corp. is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors including Elliott Management Corp.

Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Heminger, 66 years old, plans to step down next year after more than eight years at the company's helm, Marathon said Thursday.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company, which has been under pressure by multiple shareholders in recent weeks, also is planning to review its pipeline business.

"We believe this separation will create two strong, industry-leading companies well-positioned for long-term growth and success," Mr. Heminger said of spinning off Marathon's gas-station operation, known as Speedway, into a separate company. He also told investors that the separation grew out of a company review that began in January.

Elliott proposed in September that Marathon separate its refining, pipeline and gas-station businesses, reprising a push that the hedge fund made three years ago. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group, another Marathon shareholder, also has supported such a breakup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of refiner Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, had advocated for replacing Mr. Heminger, who has led Marathon since 2011, when it was spun off from parent Marathon Oil Corp.

"I am grateful to Gary for his distinguished and successful leadership of this great company, for which he has earned the unqualified and unanimous support of the board," James Rohr, the company's lead independent director, said in a statement. The company said it has begun a search to replace Mr. Heminger.

Former Andeavor Chief Executive Gregory Goff, 63, who now serves as Marathon's executive vice chairman, also is planning to step down, effective at the end of this year. Some shareholders view Mr. Goff as a potential successor to Mr. Heminger, people familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Marathon was preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and discussing Mr. Heminger's departure as part of a plan to appease activist shareholders.

This marks the second resolution in a week for Elliott, which on Monday reached a truce with AT&T Inc. The hedge fund had been pressuring the telecom giant to revamp its strategy since early September.

"The actions announced today will unlock substantial value for shareholders," Elliott said Thursday.

Refiners have been a rare bright spot in the energy industry as investors have soured on producers over lackluster returns. The value of Marathon's shares including reinvested dividends has roughly quadrupled under Mr. Heminger's leadership, far outpacing the S&P 500 index, FactSet data show.

However, the company has lagged behind peers since it agreed to buy rival Andeavor last year. Elliott has been critical of the deal, saying that Marathon shouldn't have pursued the transaction at a time when it had promised to consider simplification.

The new, independent gas-station operation will consist of the roughly 4,000 convenience stores that Marathon owns and operates, meaning it would be the largest such U.S.-listed company, Mr. Heminger said. He added that Marathon intends to provide fuel to Speedway long-term and complete the spinoff by the end of 2020.

Marathon also has long-term fuel-supply contracts with other gas stations -- a portion of the business it plans to retain, the company said Thursday.

On Thursday, the company reported third-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, up from $737 million during the same period a year earlier.

Marathon shares dropped 3.4%, as the U.S. price of crude fell 1.6%.

