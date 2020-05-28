Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marathon Petroleum : Cincinnati Biorefining Division Recertified for BQ-9000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:43am EDT

The Cincinnati Biorefining Division was recently recertified for BQ-9000. This marks the fourth recertification for the refinery since 2011.

Established by the National Biodiesel Board, BQ-9000® certification is a voluntary program that helps companies improve their fuel testing to significantly reduce the chance of producing or distributing an inadequate product. To receive accreditation, companies must pass a rigorous review and inspection of quality control processes by an independent auditor.

BQ-9000® is open to any biodiesel manufacturer, marketer or distributor of biodiesel and biodiesel blends in the United States and Canada, with the goal to help promote the success and acceptance of biodiesel while assuring the biodiesel fuel is produced at the industry standard, ASTM D6751.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 10:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
06:43aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Cincinnati Biorefining Division Recertified for BQ-9000
PU
05/19Oil and gas industry delays repairs amid virus lockdown
RE
05/19MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13Companies Start Reaping Billions in Tax Breaks to Ride Out Economic Slump
DJ
05/09Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
DJ
05/08As States Reopen, Thirst for Gasoline Returns
DJ
05/07The Glut Drowning the Oil Market -- Update
DJ
05/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
05/07The Glut Drowning the Oil Market
DJ
05/05MARATHON PETROLEUM : Expects Refining Operating Costs Per Barrel of $6.90 in 2Q
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 999 M
EBIT 2020 2 062 M
Net income 2020 -10 442 M
Debt 2020 31 062 M
Yield 2020 6,35%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,78x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 23 787 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46,06 $
Last Close Price 36,58 $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Hennigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Surma Non-Executive Chairman
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations, Operations & Health Services
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-39.29%23 787
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-34.21%195 512
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.52%112 839
BP PLC-32.26%78 595
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.52%67 505
PHILLIPS 66-26.64%35 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group