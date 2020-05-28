Marathon Petroleum : Cincinnati Biorefining Division Recertified for BQ-9000

The Cincinnati Biorefining Division was recently recertified for BQ-9000. This marks the fourth recertification for the refinery since 2011.

Established by the National Biodiesel Board, BQ-9000® certification is a voluntary program that helps companies improve their fuel testing to significantly reduce the chance of producing or distributing an inadequate product. To receive accreditation, companies must pass a rigorous review and inspection of quality control processes by an independent auditor.

BQ-9000® is open to any biodiesel manufacturer, marketer or distributor of biodiesel and biodiesel blends in the United States and Canada, with the goal to help promote the success and acceptance of biodiesel while assuring the biodiesel fuel is produced at the industry standard, ASTM D6751.