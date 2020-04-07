Log in
News Summary

Marathon Petroleum : Delivers for Healthcare and Local Communities

04/07/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Delivers for Healthcare and Local Communities Donates 575,000 N95 respirator masks to healthcare facilities; Marathon Petroleum Foundation, Inc., gives $1 million to American Red Cross Disaster Relief
Company Release - 4/7/202011:59 AMET

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by donating personal protective equipment to healthcare providers and contributing $1 million to the American Red Cross through Marathon Petroleum Foundation, Inc.

To address the nationwide need, MPC donated more than 575,000 N95 respirator masks to 45 hospitals and other healthcare organizations in 20 states to help protect healthcare providers as they treat patients infected with COVID-19. The masks were from a supply MPC prepared years ago as part of its pandemic response plan.

In addition, the Marathon Petroleum Foundation's$1 million donation to the American Red Cross will help supply critical resources necessary to safely provide disaster relief and support to those in crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

'We are incredibly grateful for the selfless actions of doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic, and we are grateful that we can make this contribution to their safety,' said MPC President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. 'Likewise, the American Red Cross provides vital services in the communities where we do business and throughout the nation, and we are proud to be part of their efforts through this donation from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation.'

Trevor Riggen, senior vice president of Disaster Services at the American Red Cross, said the relief organization responds to more than 60,000 disasters a year, and will continue to help people in need. 'Thanks to partners like the Marathon Petroleum Foundation, the Red Cross can continue to provide food, shelter and care to people impacted by disasters nationwide,' he said. 'We are extremely grateful for their support during this public health crisis.'

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Foundation
Marathon Petroleum Foundation, Inc. is a philanthropic affiliate of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries. The foundation strategically focuses its community investments on three core areas where it can make a positive, measurable impact: science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, public safety, and environmental conservation/sustainability. The Marathon Petroleum Foundation also provides limited support to community-based organizations to address local health, human and social service needs.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corporation-delivers-for-healthcare-and-local-communities-301036829.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 16:07:00 UTC
