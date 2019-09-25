Marathon Petroleum : Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum -- 2nd Update

By Rebecca Elliott and Allison Prang

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s board Wednesday proposing again that the fuel maker split into three different companies.

Elliott's letter asked Marathon, which has struggled this year as fuel makers have faced higher prices for crude, to separate its Speedway gas-station chain and its pipeline business into their own companies, and leave Marathon's refining business as the new Marathon.

"There is little to no 'synergy' value to retaining the three businesses in Marathon," Elliott said in the letter.

Marathon, the second-largest independent U.S. refiner by market capitalization, said it would "continue to evaluate opportunities to deliver more value for our shareholders."

"We will thoroughly evaluate Elliott's proposal and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement around these issues," the company said.

Fuel-makers had been a bright spot in the flagging U.S. energy industry but have hit a rough patch recently amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have reduced the availability of heavier varieties of crude. Companies rely on a combination of heavy and light oil to make fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

As of Tuesday, Marathon's stock had declined roughly 32% since the company agreed to a $23 billion deal last year to acquire rival Andeavor. Shares in refiners Phillips 66 and Valero Energy Corp. fell roughly 7% and 24%, respectively, in that time.

Elliott, which said its funds own about a 2.5% economic interest in Marathon, criticized the purchase, saying that Marathon pursued another integrated refining company at a time when it said it would consider simplifying its corporate structure.

"Thus, while Marathon executives were telling investors that they were taking a critical look at their structure, they were in fact already contemplating and in the process of executing a massive recommitment to their failed conglomerate model," Elliott said.

Elliott isn't the only activist shareholder that has set its eyes on Marathon. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has a similar-sized stake in the fuel maker, and it is also supportive of the company breaking up, according to a person familiar with the matter. D.E. Shaw has been in conversations with Marathon, the person said.

Marathon Chief Executive Gary Heminger told investors in August that the company was assessing potential asset sales.

"We are an asset-rich company. We will look at some assets that probably have more value in somebody else's portfolio than ours and proceed accordingly," he said.

Elliott also asked Marathon to review its management and board structures.

The firm's request echoes the change it sought at Marathon three years ago. The activist investor then asked Marathon to review its structure and divide itself into three different businesses.

In its latest letter to Marathon, Elliott said: "While our previous engagement concluded with promises from management and the Board that certain steps would be taken to improve performance, those promises have not been kept."

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst Matthew Blair characterized Elliott's proposal to split Marathon in three as extreme but said the company's parts are indeed more valuable than their sum.

Marathon shares were up more than 8% Wednesday afternoon, as the U.S. benchmark oil price was down 2%.

Corrie Driebusch contributed to this article.

