Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum : Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

By Rebecca Elliott and Allison Prang

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s board Wednesday proposing again that the fuel maker split into three different companies.

Elliott's letter asked Marathon, which has struggled this year as fuel makers have faced higher prices for crude, to separate its Speedway gas-station chain and its pipeline business into their own companies, and leave Marathon's refining business as the new Marathon.

"There is little to no 'synergy' value to retaining the three businesses in Marathon," Elliott said in the letter.

Marathon, the second-largest independent U.S. refiner by market capitalization, said it would "continue to evaluate opportunities to deliver more value for our shareholders."

"We will thoroughly evaluate Elliott's proposal and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement around these issues," the company said.

Fuel-makers had been a bright spot in the flagging U.S. energy industry but have hit a rough patch recently amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have reduced the availability of heavier varieties of crude. Companies rely on a combination of heavy and light oil to make fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

As of Tuesday, Marathon's stock had declined roughly 32% since the company agreed to a $23 billion deal last year to acquire rival Andeavor. Shares in refiners Phillips 66 and Valero Energy Corp. fell roughly 7% and 24%, respectively, in that time.

Elliott, which said its funds own about a 2.5% economic interest in Marathon, criticized the purchase, saying that Marathon pursued another integrated refining company at a time when it said it would consider simplifying its corporate structure.

"Thus, while Marathon executives were telling investors that they were taking a critical look at their structure, they were in fact already contemplating and in the process of executing a massive recommitment to their failed conglomerate model," Elliott said.

Elliott isn't the only activist shareholder that has set its eyes on Marathon. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has a similar-sized stake in the fuel maker, and it is also supportive of the company breaking up, according to a person familiar with the matter. D.E. Shaw has been in conversations with Marathon, the person said.

Marathon Chief Executive Gary Heminger told investors in August that the company was assessing potential asset sales.

"We are an asset-rich company. We will look at some assets that probably have more value in somebody else's portfolio than ours and proceed accordingly," he said.

Elliott also asked Marathon to review its management and board structures.

The firm's request echoes the change it sought at Marathon three years ago. The activist investor then asked Marathon to review its structure and divide itself into three different businesses.

In its latest letter to Marathon, Elliott said: "While our previous engagement concluded with promises from management and the Board that certain steps would be taken to improve performance, those promises have not been kept."

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. analyst Matthew Blair characterized Elliott's proposal to split Marathon in three as extreme but said the company's parts are indeed more valuable than their sum.

Marathon shares were up more than 8% Wednesday afternoon, as the U.S. benchmark oil price was down 2%.

Corrie Driebusch contributed to this article.

Write to Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
03:31pCorrection to Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum
DJ
02:47pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petrole..
DJ
02:32pMarathon Petroleum Up Over 8% After Activist Letter -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Responds To Elliott Management Proposal
PR
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:23pElliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum -- Update
DJ
12:02pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Shares up Following Elliott Letter, Analyst Price-Target Hi..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:51aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon
DJ
09/16MARATHON PETROLEUM : to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 B
EBIT 2019 6 062 M
Net income 2019 3 047 M
Debt 2019 27 844 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 36 524 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 76,60  $
Last Close Price 55,48  $
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations & Operations
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.98%36 524
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.78%301 001
BP PLC3.05%129 093
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.04%106 863
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.20%82 976
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.73%49 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group