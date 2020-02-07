Log in
Marathon Petroleum : LA refinery maintenance department partners with school

02/07/2020 | 02:53pm EST

In 2019, the Los Angeles refinery was challenged to find more ways to become engaged with the community surrounding the refinery. The LAR maintenance department accepted the challenge and, working with government and public affairs staff members, identified Wilmington Park Elementary School as a partner organization. The school was in urgent need of repairs, and a large work scope was quickly identified.

It was a four-month process to ensure the proposed MPC volunteer event was in compliance with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) rules and to gain approval to proceed. Led by Frank Marino, planning supervisor, the work was meticulously planned and materials procured before the event. The employee response was incredible, and more than 120 volunteers descended upon the school for a carefully coordinated work weekend mid-December. The school's entire first and second floor hallways were painted, and in addition, artistic, inspirational slogans were added.

In a continuing partnership with the school, the LAR maintenance team is already meeting with Wilmington Park Elementary to prepare to tackle phase two to address other areas to improve the school.

'We were looking for a volunteer opportunity for the maintenance department that would utilize the unique skills that our department possesses to plan and execute work on a large scale, and I am extremely proud of the results. It was great to get this done for the children of our community and right before the holidays,' said Les Davis, LAR maintenance department manager.

'Upon initially envisioning this opportunity, I was naturally eager to restore the school on behalf of the children; however, after performing the initial job walks with the faculty, I quickly realized that our efforts would be as impactful on them, if not more so, since many of them have claimed this school as their home away from home for decades. This doubled my enthusiasm!' added Frank Marino, LAR planning supervisor.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:52:01 UTC
