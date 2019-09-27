Log in
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
Marathon Petroleum : Large Marathon Petroleum Shareholders Seek CEO Ouster

By Rebecca Elliott

Two large shareholders have sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum Corp. calling for the ouster of the fuel maker's chief executive.

Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of refiner Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, back a proposal by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. to split the company into three units.

But Messrs. Foster and Stevens, who said that they and their affiliates own about 1.7% of Marathon's common shares outstanding, went a step further in the letter sent to the company Thursday evening, calling for Chief Executive Gary Heminger to be replaced, according to a copy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. They said Marathon had lost the confidence of top shareholders and criticized Mr. Heminger for ignoring their input.

"We are investors with a demonstrated track record operating refining, mid-stream and retail businesses on a sizable scale within this industry, " the shareholders wrote. "This experience, combined with Marathon's stagnation and destruction of value, causes us great concern with your decision to ignore our perspectives and insights."

Messrs. Foster and Stevens served as chairman and chief executive, respectively, of Western Refining, which was acquired by Andeavor in 2017. Marathon bought Andeavor for $23 billion last year and is now the second-largest independent U.S. refiner by market capitalization.

A Marathon spokesman said the board unanimously supports Mr. Heminger as the company's chairman and chief executive, citing a "track record of delivering value to shareholders and all of the company's constituencies."

Elliott on Wednesday sent a letter to Marathon's board reviving its push to split the business in three: a gas-station chain, a pipeline company and a refining business. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group also supports breaking up Marathon and has been in conversations with the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Shares in Marathon have increased nearly 10% since Elliott sent its letter. As of the market close Tuesday, before Elliott's letter, Marathon's stock had declined roughly 32% since the company announced the Andeavor deal, while shares in fuel makers Phillips 66 and Valero Energy Corp. fell about 7% and 24%, respectively.

Messrs. Foster and Stevens said they agree with most of Elliott's proposals but believe the fund didn't go far enough. They also expressed frustration at not being able to have a "meaningful private dialogue" with Mr. Heminger or the company's lead independent director.

-- Corrie Driebusch contributed to this articIe.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 B
EBIT 2019 6 062 M
Net income 2019 2 984 M
Debt 2019 27 844 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 40 052 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David R. Sauber SVP-Labor Relations & Operations
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.10%39 598
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.08%301 889
BP PLC3.70%127 538
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.04%106 733
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.20%82 331
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.73%49 229
