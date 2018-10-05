Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION (MPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marathon Petroleum : MPC’s first responder training goes viral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

Identifying a need for better first responder training, MPC's Terminal, Transport & Rail (TT&R) organization created a web-based video series that has gone viral among the nation's first responders.

'Without proper training, responding to an incident involving transportation fuels can be very dangerous,' said Tom Lonyo, TT&R safety professional. 'We wanted to make sure that any first responder had the education they needed to safely handle these emergencies.' Lonyo and his team in TT&R partnered with MPC's Graphic Services department to create a web-based video series. The series was offered to first responders at no cost.

Initially, the series was shared only with those first responders within TT&R's footprint. Then, the link for the training was distributed to county and state emergency management agencies in every state. The agency managers then shared the series with their fire department contacts. To date, the web page has more than 17,000 visits, and more than 5,700 individuals have accessed the course content.

The video series was a collaborative effort involving many people from MPC and third-party organizations. A subject matter expert helped develop a script. Firefighters from MPC's Ohio Refining Division demonstrated on-camera fire suppression techniques. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) worked with TT&R to record sessions during their corporate fire school.

Reception for the video has been overwhelmingly positive. 'I just wanted to reach out to say 'wow' to you and your team,' said a director of emergency management from Michigan. 'I have been a Hazardous Materials Instructor for years, including the last three down at the CDP in Anniston, Alabama, and this is by far the most well-constructed training on the DOT 406 and its properties I have ever seen! Thank you for sharing this with our emergency responders in Ottawa County.' Similar feedback was received from first responders across the country.

The video series is available here.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
05:43pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC’s first responder training goes viral
PU
10/03MARATHON PETROLEUM : completes acquisition of rival Andeavor
AQ
10/01MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Comple..
AQ
10/01MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
10/01MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/28Andeavor Announces Results of Marathon Petroleum Corp. Acquisition Conversion..
AQ
09/28MPLX LP : Acquires US Gulf Coast Export Terminal
AQ
09/27MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC makes financial commitment to support STEM education at..
PU
09/27U.S. union seeks raises, three-year contract for refinery workers
RE
09/25MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC driver with two million safe miles earns award
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Marathon Petroleum +3% as Barclays calls Top Pick in refining sector 
10/02REUTERS : Trump to visit Iowa next week to announce pro-ethanol measure 
10/01Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018 
10/01Marathon Petroleum closes Andeavor deal, creating largest U.S. refiner 
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 106 B
EBIT 2018 5 182 M
Net income 2018 2 981 M
Debt 2018 21 353 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 38 457 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald C. Templin President
Timothy T. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION29.24%38 457
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.00%362 329
BP14.46%155 264
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%122 699
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.48%96 683
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.98%64 636
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.