Marathon Petroleum : Plans to Spin Off Gas Stations, May Shake Up Leaders

By Rebecca Elliott and Corrie Driebusch

Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, including Elliott Management Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of a truce with Elliott, Marathon's board is discussing changes, including a spinoff of its sprawling gas-station operation and potentially replacing Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger and other executives, the people said. The situation is fluid, and the company, which is set to report earnings Oct. 31, may still end up reversing course on some or all of the moves.

The Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon owns and operates roughly 4,000 convenience stores in the U.S., largely under the Speedway brand, according to a securities filing, making it one of the nation's largest such chains. It also has long-term fuel supply contracts with other gas stations.

Elliott proposed last month that Marathon split into a refining business, a pipeline operation and a gas-station chain, echoing a similar push three years ago by the hedge fund. D.E. Shaw Group, another Marathon shareholder, also supports such a breakup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Members of the company's board have met in recent weeks with Elliott, D.E. Shaw and other large shareholders seeking change at the company, the largest U.S. oil refiner.

Meanwhile, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, have pushed for Mr. Heminger's ouster and said they back portions of Elliott's restructuring proposal. Mr. Heminger, 66, has led Marathon since 2011, when the company was spun out of parent Marathon Oil Corp.

Messrs. Foster and Stevens, who own about 1.7% of Marathon's outstanding common shares, said in a recent letter that there was "overwhelming support" among investors for replacing Mr. Heminger as chairman and chief executive, citing conversations with roughly 100 shareholders. The former Andeavor board members previously served as chairman and chief executive, respectively, of Western Refining, which Andeavor acquired in 2017.

As of Friday, Marathon's stock had fallen roughly 16% since it agreed to buy Andeavor for roughly $23 billion last year. Shares in Phillips 66, another independent refiner, rose about 3% in that time, while Valero Energy Corp. stock fell about 10%.

Refiners, which process oil into fuels such as gasoline and diesel, have benefited in recent years from soaring U.S. production and pipeline bottlenecks that damped crude prices in many regions. Geopolitical tensions have hampered performance recently.

Elliott, which has said its funds own about 2.5% of Marathon, has criticized the Andeavor deal, saying that Marathon should not have acquired the refining company at a time when it said it would consider simplifying its corporate structure.

Some shareholders view former Andeavor Chief Executive Gregory Goff, 63, now Marathon's executive vice chairman, as a potential replacement for Mr. Heminger, people familiar with the matter said.

Marathon has a mandatory retirement age of 65, but the company's board made an exception last year to allow Mr. Heminger to stay on.

