Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
Marathon Petroleum : Reports Electricity Outage at Galveston Bay Refinery

03/24/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported an electricity outage and above-normal gas emissions Tuesday at its Galveston Bay refinery complex in Texas.

"Refinery experienced electrical power interruption from a third party supplier, which caused some units to become upset resulting in flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began late Monday night and ended Tuesday.

In 2018, Marathon merged its Galveston Bay refinery with its nearby Texas City refinery to create one 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery complex that now ranks as the second-largest refinery in the U.S. after the Saudi Aramco-owned, 600,000 barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

