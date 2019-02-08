Log in
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Marathon Petroleum : Reports Gasoline Spill at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas

02/08/2019

By Dan Molinski

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Friday reported a spill of about 200 pounds of gasoline caused by a problem with a pump at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas.

"Gasoline released inside tank dike when pump failed," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Shutdown pump and vacuumed up spilled material for disposal."

It said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, Marathon merged its Galveston Bay refinery with its smaller, nearby Texas City refinery to create one, 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery that now ranks as the second-largest refinery in the U.S. after the Saudi Aramco-owned, 60,000-barrel-a-day Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Thursday's incident happened at the Texas City portion of the Galveston Bay refinery, Marathon said.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

