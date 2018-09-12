Marathon Petroleum : Robinson refinery volunteers unite in Crawford County

The United Way of Crawford County, Illinois, recently held its annual Day of Caring, where 85 of the 115 volunteers were from the Robinson refinery.

The volunteers, who in total provided approximately 500 hours of work in the county, worked in schools, a forest preserve and the Crawford County Oil Field Museum.

In Hutsonville, volunteers replaced a sidewalk, painted a building and cleaned up a nature trail. The school district superintendent noted that because of these efforts, the school saves money that can be put toward classroom budgets and other maintenance projects.

At Palestine High School, where staff cuts have made funding summer maintenance projects difficult, volunteers completed a door renovation project, power washed entrances, completed landscaping maintenance and painted foyers and building entrances. The local grade school in Palestine also received help with landscaping. Other projects included painting both traffic and fire lanes in parking lots, and hanging white boards in classrooms.

At Robinson High School, volunteers assisted with enhancing a play area for the preschoolers who come to the childcare program. Work completed at a Crawford County forest preserve included electrical wiring, painting, replacing boards, installing a gate, building and painting picnic tables, installing shelving and more.

Additional work was completed at Oblong Schools where the football field bleachers, outdoor parking fence and a weight room received new coats of paint. Volunteers also did landscaping. At the Crawford County Oil Field Museum, volunteers painted, sealed and stained buildings around the complex.