Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION (MPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marathon Petroleum : Robinson refinery volunteers unite in Crawford County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

The United Way of Crawford County, Illinois, recently held its annual Day of Caring, where 85 of the 115 volunteers were from the Robinson refinery.

The volunteers, who in total provided approximately 500 hours of work in the county, worked in schools, a forest preserve and the Crawford County Oil Field Museum.

In Hutsonville, volunteers replaced a sidewalk, painted a building and cleaned up a nature trail. The school district superintendent noted that because of these efforts, the school saves money that can be put toward classroom budgets and other maintenance projects.

At Palestine High School, where staff cuts have made funding summer maintenance projects difficult, volunteers completed a door renovation project, power washed entrances, completed landscaping maintenance and painted foyers and building entrances. The local grade school in Palestine also received help with landscaping. Other projects included painting both traffic and fire lanes in parking lots, and hanging white boards in classrooms.

At Robinson High School, volunteers assisted with enhancing a play area for the preschoolers who come to the childcare program. Work completed at a Crawford County forest preserve included electrical wiring, painting, replacing boards, installing a gate, building and painting picnic tables, installing shelving and more.

Additional work was completed at Oblong Schools where the football field bleachers, outdoor parking fence and a weight room received new coats of paint. Volunteers also did landscaping. At the Crawford County Oil Field Museum, volunteers painted, sealed and stained buildings around the complex.

Disclaimer

Marathon Petroleum Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
07:48pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Robinson refinery volunteers unite in Crawford County
PU
09/07MARATHON PETROLEUM : GBR employees continue with Hurricane Harvey recovery effor..
PU
09/05MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08/31MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29MARATHON PETROLEUM : Cincinnati Biofuels Division supports neighborhood beautifi..
PU
08/29MARATHON PETROLEUM : Robinson refinery Green Team holds events
PU
08/27MARATHON PETROLEUM : Galveston Bay refinery creates home for wildlife
PU
08/23MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC employees participate in Detroit area STEM event
PU
08/22MARATHON PETROLEUM : Louisiana donation supports STEM careers
PU
08/22MARATHON PETROLEUM : to present at Barclays 2018 CEO Energy-Power Conference Sep..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Tech Is Defenseless - Cramer's Mad Money (9/6/18) 
09/07Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/06Boating sector on watch after Malibu dazzles 
08/31U.S. sells 11M barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Exxon, others 
08/28MARATHON PETROLEUM : Not Done Yet 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 121 M
EBIT 2018 4 753 M
Net income 2018 2 442 M
Debt 2018 13 587 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 16,00
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 37 668 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 98,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald C. Templin President
Timothy T. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION26.58%37 668
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.93%350 814
BP4.08%141 526
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP10.60%118 630
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES34.39%107 774
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.71%63 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.