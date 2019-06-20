Marathon Petroleum : Says Speedway President. Anthony Kenney to Retire

By Stephen Nakrosis



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Thursday said Anthony R. Kenney, president of its Speedway LLC subsidiary, will retire later this year.

Mr. Kenney will become executive vice president and work to support the Speedway transition and other strategic projects until he retires, the company said.

He will be succeeded by Timothy T. Griffith, who currently serves as Marathon's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company said he will begin his new role July 1.

Mr. Griffith joined Marathon in 2011 and assumed the role of SVP and CFO in 2015, the company said.

Mr. Kenney is a 43-year veteran with Speedway, and led the business since 2005, Marathon said.

