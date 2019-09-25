Marathon Petroleum : Shares up Following Elliott Letter, Analyst Price-Target Hike

By Stephen Nakrosis



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's market, after activist investor Elliot Management Corp. sent a letter suggesting the energy company be split into three separate entities.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, Marathon shares were trading 6.33% higher, at $58.96. Volume was higher than usual, with more than 7.1 million shares trading, above the 65-day average volume of some 5.7 million.

Elliott suggested Marathon could split its Speedway gas-station chain and its midstream operations into new companies, leaving Marathon its refining business.

Before the bell Wednesday, Wells Fargo said it was raising its price target on Marathon shares to $77 from $75 per share, and maintaining an outperform recommendation, as reported by Benzinga.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com