Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/30 04:01:29 pm
66.19 USD   -2.69%
07:12aMarathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- Update
DJ
07:00aMarathon Petroleum Spins Off Gas Stations
DJ
06:36aMARATHON PETROLEUM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum Spins Off Gas Stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 07:00am EDT

By Rebecca Elliott and Corrie Driebusch

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum Corp. is spinning off its gas-station chain in a bid to placate activist investors including Elliott Management Corp.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company, which has been under pressure by multiple shareholders in recent weeks, also is planning to review its pipeline business.

Elliott proposed in September that Marathon separate its refining, pipeline and gas-station businesses, reprising a push that the hedge fund made three years ago. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group, another Marathon shareholder, also has supported such a breakup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of refiner Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, have advocated for replacing Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Heminger, who has led Marathon since 2011.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -2.69% 66.19 Delayed Quote.12.17%
MPLX LP 0.61% 26.35 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
XENCOR, INC. -3.10% 34.66 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
07:12aMarathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- Update
DJ
07:00aMarathon Petroleum Spins Off Gas Stations
DJ
06:36aMARATHON PETROLEUM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aMARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
06:21aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Provides Update On Strategic Review To Enhance Shareholder ..
PR
10/30MARATHON PETROLEUM : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/29Energy Up Slightly after BP Earnings, Natural-Gas Gains -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
10/29WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 126 B
EBIT 2019 5 963 M
Net income 2019 2 959 M
Debt 2019 27 661 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 43 574 M
Chart MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,20  $
Last Close Price 66,19  $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.17%43 574
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.69%286 531
BP PLC0.94%130 001
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.92%123 520
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-17.71%82 142
PHILLIPS 6635.17%51 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group