Marathon Petroleum Spins Off Gas Stations

By Rebecca Elliott and Corrie Driebusch

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum Corp. is spinning off its gas-station chain in a bid to placate activist investors including Elliott Management Corp.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company, which has been under pressure by multiple shareholders in recent weeks, also is planning to review its pipeline business.

Elliott proposed in September that Marathon separate its refining, pipeline and gas-station businesses, reprising a push that the hedge fund made three years ago. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group, another Marathon shareholder, also has supported such a breakup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former board members of refiner Andeavor, which Marathon acquired last year, have advocated for replacing Chairman and Chief Executive Gary Heminger, who has led Marathon since 2011.