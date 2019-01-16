Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marathon Petroleum Corporation    MPC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION (MPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results February 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:57am EST

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7. MPC will live broadcast its conference call with analysts regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 9 a.m. EST.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-petroleum-corp-to-announce-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-february-7-300779453.html

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORA
10:58aMARATHON PETROLEUM : Andeavor Logistics to Release 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-..
PR
10:58aMPLX LP : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results Februa..
PR
10:57aMARATHON PETROLEUM : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Res..
PR
01/07MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/04KENAI REFINERY : strong roots in Alaska
PU
01/02MARATHON PETROLEUM : Capline Pipeline Owners To Launch Binding Open Season
PR
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation recognizes MPC's Los..
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC donates $150,000 emergency response vehicle to Alaska R..
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM : Minnesota welcomes Speedway stores
PU
2018MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.