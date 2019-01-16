Marathon Petroleum : To Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results February 7

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7. MPC will live broadcast its conference call with analysts regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 9 a.m. EST.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

