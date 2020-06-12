Marathon Reports FCCU-Linked Disruption at Galveston Bay, Texas, Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Friday reported an operational snag related to a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Galveston Bay refinery complex in Texas.

"Equipment relayed false information to a blower that caused (a) unit upset which resulted in flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Equipment repairs made and operations resumed."

It said the flaring of gases began Friday morning and was expected to end Friday afternoon.

In 2018, Marathon merged its Galveston Bay refinery with its nearby Texas City refinery to create one 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery complex that now ranks as the second-largest refinery in the U.S. after the Saudi Aramco-owned, 600,000 barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery.

