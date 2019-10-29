What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

AT&T reached a truce with Elliott, which had been pressing the telecom giant to revamp its strategy, and said its CEO will stay at the helm through next year. Quarterly profit and revenue fell.

Chinese investors are pressing ahead with investments in Silicon Valley amid broad U.S. efforts to limit foreign access to technology deals.

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertising than ever in the third quarter, but rising costs weighed on profit overall.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a record 3039.42. The Nasdaq advanced 1% and the Dow added 0.5%.

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain to appease activist shareholders.

The Fed's recent rate cuts appear to be giving a lift to household spending in the areas most responsive to such moves.

Juul plans to eliminate roughly 500 jobs, or up to 15% of the embattled e-cigarette maker's staff, by the end of the year.

T-Mobile US attracted more lucrative cellphone subscribers than its rivals in the third quarter even as the fate of its merger with Sprint remained in limbo.

HSBC dropped a main 2020 financial target and said it would embark on a new round of restructuring as the bank took a hit to third-quarter earnings.