MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
10/28 04:01:08 pm
67.58 USD   -0.63%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMarathon Petroleum To Shed Gas Stations -- WSJ
DJ
10/28MARATHON PETROLEUM : Plans to Spin Off Gas Stations, May Shake Up Leaders
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

AT&T reached a truce with Elliott, which had been pressing the telecom giant to revamp its strategy, and said its CEO will stay at the helm through next year. Quarterly profit and revenue fell.

Chinese investors are pressing ahead with investments in Silicon Valley amid broad U.S. efforts to limit foreign access to technology deals.

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertising than ever in the third quarter, but rising costs weighed on profit overall.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a record 3039.42. The Nasdaq advanced 1% and the Dow added 0.5%.

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain to appease activist shareholders.

The Fed's recent rate cuts appear to be giving a lift to household spending in the areas most responsive to such moves.

Juul plans to eliminate roughly 500 jobs, or up to 15% of the embattled e-cigarette maker's staff, by the end of the year.

T-Mobile US attracted more lucrative cellphone subscribers than its rivals in the third quarter even as the fate of its merger with Sprint remained in limbo.

HSBC dropped a main 2020 financial target and said it would embark on a new round of restructuring as the bank took a hit to third-quarter earnings.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.16.13%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.63% 67.58 Delayed Quote.14.52%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.21.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 126 B
EBIT 2019 5 963 M
Net income 2019 2 959 M
Debt 2019 27 661 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 44 489 M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,20  $
Last Close Price 67,58  $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,82%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.52%44 489
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.66%292 327
BP PLC3.24%132 144
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.64%119 516
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.10%82 693
PHILLIPS 6636.10%49 622
