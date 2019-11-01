Log in
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Marathon Petroleum Chief To Retire -- WSJ
DJ
Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Update
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/01/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Fiat Chrysler and PSA unveiled their $50 billion merger, a combination that will face challenges in an industry littered with unsuccessful deals.

Investors are breathing sighs of relief that corporate profits haven't waned as much as feared, giving new life to a stock rally.

U.S.-China trade concerns came to the fore Thursday, helping to push the S&P 500 down 0.3% from its record in the previous session.

Altria wrote down its Juul investment by more than a third, a move that comes as e-cigarette makers face heightened scrutiny.

Marathon Petroleum's CEO is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors.

Deutsche Bank officials cleared the sale of a chunk of Silicon Valley real estate to a Russian businessman over objections by its U.S. reputational-risk panel.

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals.

Chinese authorities stepped in to quell concerns about the latest troubled Chinese lender amid a run on a rural bank.

Kraft Heinz beat profit expectations despite posting a drop in sales. The company's shares rose 13%.

Shell said it may have to slow down a share-buyback commitment it made after a big natural-gas deal.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 122 B
EBIT 2019 5 866 M
Net income 2019 2 959 M
Debt 2019 27 661 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 41 568 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 79,40  $
Last Close Price 63,95  $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary R. Heminger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn M. Plumby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald W. Wehrly Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.37%41 568
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.91%286 531
BP PLC-1.34%130 001
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.84%123 520
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-19.50%82 142
PHILLIPS 6635.60%51 745
