What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Fiat Chrysler and PSA unveiled their $50 billion merger, a combination that will face challenges in an industry littered with unsuccessful deals.

Investors are breathing sighs of relief that corporate profits haven't waned as much as feared, giving new life to a stock rally.

U.S.-China trade concerns came to the fore Thursday, helping to push the S&P 500 down 0.3% from its record in the previous session.

Altria wrote down its Juul investment by more than a third, a move that comes as e-cigarette makers face heightened scrutiny.

Marathon Petroleum's CEO is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors.

Deutsche Bank officials cleared the sale of a chunk of Silicon Valley real estate to a Russian businessman over objections by its U.S. reputational-risk panel.

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals.

Chinese authorities stepped in to quell concerns about the latest troubled Chinese lender amid a run on a rural bank.

Kraft Heinz beat profit expectations despite posting a drop in sales. The company's shares rose 13%.

Shell said it may have to slow down a share-buyback commitment it made after a big natural-gas deal.