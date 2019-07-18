Log in
Marchex, Inc.

MARCHEX, INC.

(MCHX)
  Report  
Company 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marchex : AI Leader Featured at the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining

0
07/18/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, today announced that its head of artificial intelligence and Chief AI Scientist, Junmei Zhong, Ph.D., has been selected as a session chair for the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining, set for July 20-24 in New York City. As part of the Monday, July 22 sessions, Dr. Zhong will present “Detecting Customer Churn Signals for the Telecommunications Industry through Analyzing Recurrent Neural Networks.”

Marchex has successfully built an AI/Natural Language Processing model that can help predict when customers have the potential to switch to other service providers based on churn patterns that surface in their calls. With sufficient training data from phone calls annotated by Marchex’s innovative data labeling technology, the company’s proposed recurrent neural network model has the potential to be powerful and highly strategic for businesses.

According to Marchex’s research, arming businesses with the knowledge that a customer is predicted to churn will enable them to take proactive steps in their interactions with the customer through personalized communications to prevent churn before it ever happens. Dr. Zhong is a leader in the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab, a research and development group that supports AI-fueled product innovation to help businesses engage and nurture customer relationships across communications channels, including voice and text.

The featured speaking engagement and chair designation resulted from the conference’s peer review process that selected a Marchex-authored paper for the event.

About Marchex

Marchex is a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. The company understands that the best customers are those who call a company – they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Marchex’s actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit the Marchex blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex) to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 99,9 M
EBIT 2019 -9,82 M
Net income 2019 -8,24 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -52,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart MARCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marchex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 4,71  $
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne B. Devereux-Mills Chairman
Michael A. Arends Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Li Vice President-Engineering
Ethan A. Caldwell Chief of Staff & Executive Director
Dennis Cline Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCHEX, INC.79.62%197
OMNICOM GROUP14.72%17 959
WPP GROUP11.29%14 603
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.83%12 405
INTERPUBLIC GROUP11.92%8 937
JCDECAUX5.38%6 173
