Marchex : AI Leader Featured at the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, today announced that its head of artificial intelligence and Chief AI Scientist, Junmei Zhong, Ph.D., has been selected as a session chair for the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining, set for July 20-24 in New York City. As part of the Monday, July 22 sessions, Dr. Zhong will present “Detecting Customer Churn Signals for the Telecommunications Industry through Analyzing Recurrent Neural Networks.”

Marchex has successfully built an AI/Natural Language Processing model that can help predict when customers have the potential to switch to other service providers based on churn patterns that surface in their calls. With sufficient training data from phone calls annotated by Marchex’s innovative data labeling technology, the company’s proposed recurrent neural network model has the potential to be powerful and highly strategic for businesses.

According to Marchex’s research, arming businesses with the knowledge that a customer is predicted to churn will enable them to take proactive steps in their interactions with the customer through personalized communications to prevent churn before it ever happens. Dr. Zhong is a leader in the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab, a research and development group that supports AI-fueled product innovation to help businesses engage and nurture customer relationships across communications channels, including voice and text.

The featured speaking engagement and chair designation resulted from the conference’s peer review process that selected a Marchex-authored paper for the event.

