Marcus : Douglas A. Neis Appointed Executive Vice President of The Marcus Corporation; Will Continue as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The
Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), today announced the appointment of
Douglas A. Neis as executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation.
He will also continue to serve as chief financial officer and treasurer.
“For over three decades, Doug has been a tremendous asset to The Marcus
Corporation and both of its divisions,” said Gregory S. Marcus,
president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “As our
chief financial officer, a role he has served in for 22 years, Doug has
been instrumental to our growth and success, directing our financial
reporting, capital allocation and financing, strategic investments,
investor relations and compliance strategies. A seasoned, experienced
leader, Doug’s steady hand, insightful guidance and deft execution has
consistently delivered results. The additional title of executive vice
president recognizes Doug’s many contributions over the years, for which
I and our team are grateful.”
Neis is as a member of The Marcus Corporation’s executive leadership
team and serves on its investment committee. He joined the company in
1986 as controller of the Marcus Theatres® division and was
quickly promoted to controller of Marcus Restaurants in 1987, which, at
the time, managed the company’s franchised restaurants including Big
Boy, Applebee’s and KFC. In 1991, Neis was appointed vice president of
planning and administration for Marcus Restaurants, and in 1994, was
named director of technology for The Marcus Corporation. He was elected
corporate controller in 1995 and was promoted to chief financial officer
and treasurer in 1996. Prior to joining The Marcus Corporation, Neis was
a manager at the public accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche. He is a
certified public accountant.
In addition to his leadership and achievements at The Marcus
Corporation, Neis was honored as CFO of the Year by the Milwaukee
Business Journal in 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting
from Marquette University.
About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The
Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment
industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The
Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus
Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the
U.S. and currently owns or operates 890 screens at 68 locations in eight
states. The company’s lodging division, Marcus®
Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and
other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the
company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.
