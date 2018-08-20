Log in
Marcus : Douglas A. Neis Appointed Executive Vice President of The Marcus Corporation; Will Continue as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

08/20/2018

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), today announced the appointment of Douglas A. Neis as executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation. He will also continue to serve as chief financial officer and treasurer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005545/en/

Douglas A. Neis, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Marcus Corporation (Pho ...

Douglas A. Neis, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Marcus Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

“For over three decades, Doug has been a tremendous asset to The Marcus Corporation and both of its divisions,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “As our chief financial officer, a role he has served in for 22 years, Doug has been instrumental to our growth and success, directing our financial reporting, capital allocation and financing, strategic investments, investor relations and compliance strategies. A seasoned, experienced leader, Doug’s steady hand, insightful guidance and deft execution has consistently delivered results. The additional title of executive vice president recognizes Doug’s many contributions over the years, for which I and our team are grateful.”

Neis is as a member of The Marcus Corporation’s executive leadership team and serves on its investment committee. He joined the company in 1986 as controller of the Marcus Theatres® division and was quickly promoted to controller of Marcus Restaurants in 1987, which, at the time, managed the company’s franchised restaurants including Big Boy, Applebee’s and KFC. In 1991, Neis was appointed vice president of planning and administration for Marcus Restaurants, and in 1994, was named director of technology for The Marcus Corporation. He was elected corporate controller in 1995 and was promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer in 1996. Prior to joining The Marcus Corporation, Neis was a manager at the public accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche. He is a certified public accountant.

In addition to his leadership and achievements at The Marcus Corporation, Neis was honored as CFO of the Year by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marquette University.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 890 screens at 68 locations in eight states. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 690 M
EBIT 2018 83,3 M
Net income 2018 51,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 21,21
P/E ratio 2019 19,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Douglas A. Neis CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Diane Marcus Gershowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS CORP39.85%1 075
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-34.29%5 253
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.10%4 349
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC9.42%3 928
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.18%3 346
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-27.90%3 035
