Marcus : reg; Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois

Marcus®
Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and
management company and division of The
Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced it has assumed
management of the Hyatt
Regency Schaumburg in Schaumburg, Ill., effective April 1, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005071/en/
Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Lobby (Photo: Business Wire)
Targeting travelers seeking a seamless, intuitive experience, from
efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to memorable family
vacations, the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is conveniently
located approximately 15 miles from Chicago O’Hare International Airport
and 30 miles from downtown Chicago, and is situated among some of
Chicagoland’s most popular attractions and energetic business hubs.
Directly across the street from Woodfield Mall, one of the largest
shopping centers in the United States, Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is also
close to other popular leisure destinations such as the Schaumburg
Convention Center, Legoland Discovery Center, The Ned Brown Preserve,
and hundreds of shops and exciting restaurants. For savvy business
travelers, the hotel neighbors many regional and national corporate
headquarters and offers easy access to one of the world’s busiest
airports.
“We are excited to assume management of one of Chicagoland’s most
popular hotels and to be affiliated with Hyatt, a leading global
hospitality company known for its distinctive guest experiences,” said
Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus
Corporation. “Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is perfectly situated for both
leisure and business travelers, given its vibrant location, robust
amenities, upscale accommodations, enticing dining experiences and chic
décor. The Hyatt Regency Schaumburg adds another exceptional hotel and
brand to our diverse portfolio and strengthens our presence in both
Chicago and the upper Midwest.”
The 468-room hotel completed a $15 million renovation in 2018, including
beautifully redesigned rooms and suites that blend contemporary décor
with special touches. Spacious suites boast relaxing courtyard views,
parlor, kitchenette, generous work area, rainfall showers, plentiful
in-suite products and more. Newly renovated rooms include 42”
flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, ample work space, iCube docking for music
and phones and Pharmacopia natural bath products. Hyatt Regency
Schaumburg also offers a host of on-site activities and services
including an outdoor and heated indoor pool, 24-hour StayFit™ Gym
featuring modern cardio equipment, as well as a 24-hour Business Center,
concierge and complimentary shuttle service to and from Woodfield Mall
and major nearby businesses.
With more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and
event space and versatile venues such as a 3,100 square foot starlit
terrace, the hotel’s dynamic event venues feature the latest audiovisual
and state-of-the-art technology, innovative on-site catering and
complimentary parking for guests. Meeting rooms are fully redesigned
with modern décor, and experienced meeting and event planners are on
site to assist guests from beginning to end. Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is
an ideal location for corporate galas, business meetings, tradeshows,
weddings, receptions and social celebrations.
At the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, guests may select from a variety of
dining experiences to satisfy diverse tastes, including a full-service
restaurant, bar and lounge. Additionally, for on-the-go travelers, The
Market offers freshly brewed Starbucks® coffee, as well as
grab-and-go selections including popular breakfast items, sandwiches and
salads.
Travelers staying at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg can also experience
attractive new dining options adjacent to and nearby the hotel. The
recently opened City Works Eatery and Pour House features modern
American food and 90 craft beers on tap, as well as weekend brunch. City
Works boasts a spacious outdoor patio with two bocce ball courts, an
impressive selection of drinks and 16 flat-screen HDTVs with
state-of-the-art audio perfect for sporting events. Also coming to the
neighborhood in early 2020 is Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, famous for
its prime USDA-aged steaks and memorable presentations, including its
mouthwatering seven-finger-high pork chop carved tableside. Perry’s
vibrant Bar 79 offers guests a relaxing retreat of fully stocked wines,
artisan cocktails, craft beers, flavor-forward bites and live
entertainment. From its butcher shop beginnings, Perry’s remains true to
its neighborhood atmosphere with top quality selection and service and
will be a welcome addition to the area.
Tim Gallagher, co-principal of First Equity Group, which owns the hotel,
shared, “We selected Marcus Hotels & Resorts because of its established
industry expertise and extensive hotel management capabilities, as well
as intimate knowledge of the greater Chicago market. Marcus Hotels &
Resorts’ strong Midwest roots make the company an ideal partner in
further positioning Hyatt Regency Schaumburg as a preferred Chicagoland
destination.”
For more information and to book a reservation, please visit the Hyatt
Regency Schaumburg’s website.
For more information on the latest news and updates from Marcus Hotels &
Resorts, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com.
About Marcus Hotels & Resorts
With the addition of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Marcus
Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 22 hotels, resorts and
other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio
includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic
properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels.
Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging
brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels &
Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in
management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel
food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus
Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street
Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For
more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com
and follow the company on Facebook
and Twitter
(@MarcusHotels).
About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The
Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment
industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In
addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus
Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the
U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17
states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress
and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt
Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world
serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient
personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family
vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless
gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs.
Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and
resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the
space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences;
technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event
planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please
visit hyattregency.com.
Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #HyattRegency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005071/en/