Marcus : reg; Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced it has assumed management of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg in Schaumburg, Ill., effective April 1, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005071/en/

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Lobby (Photo: Business Wire)

Targeting travelers seeking a seamless, intuitive experience, from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to memorable family vacations, the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is conveniently located approximately 15 miles from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and 30 miles from downtown Chicago, and is situated among some of Chicagoland’s most popular attractions and energetic business hubs. Directly across the street from Woodfield Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in the United States, Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is also close to other popular leisure destinations such as the Schaumburg Convention Center, Legoland Discovery Center, The Ned Brown Preserve, and hundreds of shops and exciting restaurants. For savvy business travelers, the hotel neighbors many regional and national corporate headquarters and offers easy access to one of the world’s busiest airports.

“We are excited to assume management of one of Chicagoland’s most popular hotels and to be affiliated with Hyatt, a leading global hospitality company known for its distinctive guest experiences,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is perfectly situated for both leisure and business travelers, given its vibrant location, robust amenities, upscale accommodations, enticing dining experiences and chic décor. The Hyatt Regency Schaumburg adds another exceptional hotel and brand to our diverse portfolio and strengthens our presence in both Chicago and the upper Midwest.”

The 468-room hotel completed a $15 million renovation in 2018, including beautifully redesigned rooms and suites that blend contemporary décor with special touches. Spacious suites boast relaxing courtyard views, parlor, kitchenette, generous work area, rainfall showers, plentiful in-suite products and more. Newly renovated rooms include 42” flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, ample work space, iCube docking for music and phones and Pharmacopia natural bath products. Hyatt Regency Schaumburg also offers a host of on-site activities and services including an outdoor and heated indoor pool, 24-hour StayFit™ Gym featuring modern cardio equipment, as well as a 24-hour Business Center, concierge and complimentary shuttle service to and from Woodfield Mall and major nearby businesses.

With more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space and versatile venues such as a 3,100 square foot starlit terrace, the hotel’s dynamic event venues feature the latest audiovisual and state-of-the-art technology, innovative on-site catering and complimentary parking for guests. Meeting rooms are fully redesigned with modern décor, and experienced meeting and event planners are on site to assist guests from beginning to end. Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is an ideal location for corporate galas, business meetings, tradeshows, weddings, receptions and social celebrations.

At the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, guests may select from a variety of dining experiences to satisfy diverse tastes, including a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge. Additionally, for on-the-go travelers, The Market offers freshly brewed Starbucks® coffee, as well as grab-and-go selections including popular breakfast items, sandwiches and salads.

Travelers staying at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg can also experience attractive new dining options adjacent to and nearby the hotel. The recently opened City Works Eatery and Pour House features modern American food and 90 craft beers on tap, as well as weekend brunch. City Works boasts a spacious outdoor patio with two bocce ball courts, an impressive selection of drinks and 16 flat-screen HDTVs with state-of-the-art audio perfect for sporting events. Also coming to the neighborhood in early 2020 is Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, famous for its prime USDA-aged steaks and memorable presentations, including its mouthwatering seven-finger-high pork chop carved tableside. Perry’s vibrant Bar 79 offers guests a relaxing retreat of fully stocked wines, artisan cocktails, craft beers, flavor-forward bites and live entertainment. From its butcher shop beginnings, Perry’s remains true to its neighborhood atmosphere with top quality selection and service and will be a welcome addition to the area.

Tim Gallagher, co-principal of First Equity Group, which owns the hotel, shared, “We selected Marcus Hotels & Resorts because of its established industry expertise and extensive hotel management capabilities, as well as intimate knowledge of the greater Chicago market. Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ strong Midwest roots make the company an ideal partner in further positioning Hyatt Regency Schaumburg as a preferred Chicagoland destination.”

For more information and to book a reservation, please visit the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg’s website.

For more information on the latest news and updates from Marcus Hotels & Resorts, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

With the addition of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 22 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005071/en/