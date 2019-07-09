Log in
The Marcus Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Release Date and Conference Call

07/09/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the stock market open on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 9268686. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 1, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 9268686. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
