MARCUS CORP

(MCS)
The Marcus Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2019

Directors of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 26, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.1455 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 26, 2019.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 822 M
EBIT 2019 84,1 M
Net income 2019 53,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 1 081 M
Technical analysis trends MARCUS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,33  $
Last Close Price 34,99  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Marcus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve H. Marcus Chairman
Douglas A. Neis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Kim M. Lueck Chief Information Officer
Diane Marcus Gershowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS CORP-11.42%1 081
TUI-26.89%5 884
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.20%5 641
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.08%4 277
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.37%2 955
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.32.33%2 062
