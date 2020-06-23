Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Passing of Co-Chairman William A. Millichap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced that William A. Millichap, co-chairman, has passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Marcus & Millichap founder and chairman George M. Marcus issued the following statement:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005850/en/

William A. Millichap (Photo: Business Wire)

William A. Millichap (Photo: Business Wire)

“The company’s formative years benefited greatly from Bill’s push for innovation, including our training programs, professionalization of the industry, and adaption of technology; key building blocks of the firm’s market leadership. As an example, Bill’s commitment to advance the firm resulted in the industry’s first centralized, electronic inventory system as early as 1978. He led countless evolutions of the company’s brokerage tools and client services, which helped achieve exceptional growth. Bill was the truest of friends that one could ever have and a real partner in good times and challenging ones. He was a unique and exceptional leader, coach and innovator. All who knew him would point to his intelligence, endless energy, enthusiasm, discipline, loyalty and competitiveness as main ingredients that made him the life force that he was.”

Mr. Millichap joined the company, called G.M. Marcus Company at the time, as an investment broker shortly after its founding in 1971. His career progressed rapidly. After becoming regional manager of the Palo Alto office in the mid-1970’s, he went on to be president and a director of the company from 1985 to 2000 and was co-chairman of the board until his passing. In addition, Millichap was the managing partner of Marcus & Millichap Venture Partners (MMVP), a separate entity that invested in real estate-related technology firms. He served on the board of directors of Essex Property Trust from 1994 to 2009 and LoopNet, Inc. from 1999 to 2008. He was one of the founders of San Jose National Bank and the Mid-Peninsula Bank of Commerce, where he served on the board of directors. He also served on the board of directors of the National Multi Housing Council and was a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Urban Land Institute, and the National Venture Capital Association. Millichap received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Maryland and served as an officer in the United States Navy.

“Bill’s passion and commitment to providing the best support to our sales force and creating value for our clients were contagious and remain essential parts of our culture to this day. His ability to connect, relate and add value at a personal level fueled his countless relationships throughout the entire organization and the industry,” said Hessam Nadji, president and CEO, Marcus & Millichap. “His positive influence will live on through all of us who were touched by him.”

Millichap is survived by his wife Sherrie, children Laura, Greg, Jeff and Stacy and eight grandchildren.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:22pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Passing of Co-Chairman William A. Millichap
BU
06/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Sells Akron, Ohio-Area Powe..
BU
06/16MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Single-Room Occupancy Hotel Asset in San Francisco Sold by ..
PU
06/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Luxury Mixed-Use Property in Central Florida Sale Closed by..
PU
06/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Luxury Central Florida Mixed-Use Property Sale Closed by Ma..
BU
06/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Veteran Retail Team Led by Ron Duong Returns to Marcus & Mi..
PU
06/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : West Central Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Brokered by Mar..
PU
05/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Expands with Established Br..
BU
05/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 642 M - -
Net income 2020 22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 161 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 29,57 $
Spread / Highest target -5,31%
Spread / Average Target -5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Co-Chairman
Bill A. Millichap Co-Chairman
Martin E. Louie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norma J. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-20.62%1 161
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.64%15 125
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.32.29%13 391
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.62.83%7 415
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.69.20%5 694
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.07%5 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group