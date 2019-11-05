Log in
Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Environmental and Sustainability Policy

11/05/2019 | 09:35pm EST

Environmental and Sustainability Policy

Marcus & Millichap recognizes that it is our shared responsibility to protect the environment. We understand that our business of commercial real estate brokerage and commercial loan origination may have an adverse impact on our planet. Although we do not own real estate, we believe that even as tenants and brokers, there are certain actions we can take to promote the efficient use of resources.

We are committed to finding ways in which we can:

  • Reduce the environmental impact of our work both in and out of the office;
  • Support our clients as they address their own environmental concerns and initiatives;
  • Encourage our employees and contractors to find ways to take responsibility for protecting the environment.

As primary steps, we can do this by:

  • Recycling and reusing as much waste material as possible-including office equipment and paper products;
  • Keeping energy usage low via using low energy lighting, thermostat settings, and equipment shut down during working hours;
  • Encouraging the use of electronic, rather than paper, communications;
  • Purchasing products with a lower environmental impact;
  • Encouraging low impact transport to and from work and business;
  • Encouraging our agents and employees to seek environmentally sound solutions to work challenges;
  • Reviewing our sustainability initiatives on an annual basis to ensure continuing improvement;
  • Selecting business partners and suppliers who have sustainability policies and initiatives of their own.

These initiatives are only the beginning. There is more work to be done, and our program and priorities will be fluid and adapt. However, this is a critical start and reflects our shared belief that it is our obligation to identify and implement ways to be better stewards of the environment in which we live and work.

November 5, 2019

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 02:34:02 UTC
