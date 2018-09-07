Marcus & Millichap : Expands into Montreal by Acquiring McGill Commercial

Log in
09/07/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the expansion of its Canadian presence with the acquisition of McGill Commercial, an independent regional commercial real estate investment sales firm. McGill Commercial, located in Montreal, will complement the firm’s existing Canadian operations in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. The acquisition closed on August 31st.

“McGill is an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our platform in Canada to best serve our clients in Quebec. This transaction immediately establishes our presence in Montreal with top producers who share our philosophy of superior client service and culture,” stated Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. “Acquiring McGill is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to actively deploy our capital and deepen our presence across key growth markets such as Canada. McGill is a well-established industry player with an ability to execute across all major product types. We are pleased to have them join the MMI team.”

McGill Commercial’s team specializes in investment sales and commercial real estate services in the greater Montreal region. Mickael Chaput and Michael Dermer, founders of McGill Commercial, along with investment professionals Naomi Faraj, Louis Hoppenheim and Phillipe Marcotte, will all join Marcus & Millichap in the company’s Montreal office.

“We are very excited to join the Marcus & Millichap team and be part of the growth of the brand in Quebec. The platform will allow us to better serve our clients throughout Canada and the United States,” stated Chaput. Dermer added, “Marcus & Millichap’s platform is second to none; their resources, technology, culture of collaboration, and ability to access thousands of exclusive investment properties for sale across North America made it clear that this is the ideal opportunity for us to further grow our business.”

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly 9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2018
