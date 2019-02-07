Marcus & Millichap, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of market.

The Company will host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marty Louie, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 201-493-6784.

In addition, a live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com and will be archived upon completion of the call.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 13686545.

