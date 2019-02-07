Marcus & Millichap, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI), a leading national brokerage firm
specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and
research and advisory services, announced today it will report its
financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on
Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of market.
The Company will host a conference call that day to discuss the results
at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji,
President and Chief Executive Officer and Marty Louie, Chief Financial
Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United
States and Canada should dial 877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the
scheduled call time. International callers should dial 201-493-6784.
In addition, a live webcast of the call will be accessible through the
Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com
and will be archived upon completion of the call.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic
replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 in the United States
and Canada or 412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode
13686545.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm
specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,
research and advisory services. As of September 30, 2018, the Company
had over 1,800 investment sales and financial professionals in 79
offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to
sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers
market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus
& Millichap closed 6,869 transactions for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018, with a sales volume of approximately $33.1 billion.
For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
