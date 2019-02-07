Marcus & Millichap, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Log in
02/07/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of market.

The Company will host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Hessam Nadji, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marty Louie, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 877-407-9208 ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. International callers should dial 201-493-6784.

In addition, a live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Marcus & Millichap's website at www.MarcusMillichap.com and will be archived upon completion of the call.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 412-317-6671 internationally and entering passcode 13686545.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had over 1,800 investment sales and financial professionals in 79 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 6,869 transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, with a sales volume of approximately $33.1 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 794 M
EBIT 2018 105 M
Net income 2018 81,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,01
P/E ratio 2019 18,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 1 494 M
