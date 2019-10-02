Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Luxury San Francisco Peninsula Multifamily Sale Closed by Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) for $88.65 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Township Apartments, a 132-unit apartment asset in Redwood City, California. The sales price is $88.65 million, or $671,591 per unit and $735 per square foot.

“Township Apartments is a transit-oriented, pedestrian-friendly luxury community located in Redwood City’s vibrant downtown neighborhood that provides residents with a live, work and play environment on the Bay Area Peninsula,” said IPA senior director Salvatore Saglimbeni. “Strategically situated midway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Redwood City and the surrounding mid-peninsula corridor are in the midst of a commercial renaissance that includes approximately 2 million square feet of office space under construction within a three-mile radius of the property.”

Salvatore Saglimbeni, Stanford Jones, IPA executive director, and Philip Saglimbeni, IPA senior director, represented the seller, Nuveen Real Estate.

Residents of Township Apartments can walk to top Redwood City employers such as Box, numerous startups, and hundreds of upscale restaurants, bars and retailers. Other renowned employers located in Redwood City include Google, Oracle, Kaiser, Sony, Gilead Sciences, and Life Technologies. San Francisco and Silicon Valley destinations can be reached from the downtown Redwood City Caltrain station just over a half mile from the property, and freeway options such as U.S. Route 101 and Interstate 280.

“Redwood City’s job base and amenity-rich lifestyle has resulted in robust market fundamentals– the average household income is $145,746 and average home price is $1,518,000,” noted Saglimbeni.

Built in 2014 on 2.3 acres, the property has a resort-style setting and inviting communal gathering spaces. Unit interiors average 914 square feet and are equipped with luxury finishes including quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The community has a 13% below-market rent affordable component.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout the United States and Canada, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition of institutional properties and portfolios. www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,472 transactions in 2018 with a value of approximately $46.4 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:41pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Luxury San Francisco Peninsula Multifamily Sale Closed by I..
BU
10/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Hilton Garden Inn Sold by Marcus & Millichap in Dallas
PU
09/24MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Voltaire Migrino Joins Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp as F..
PU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : IPA Closes $71.75 Million Sale of Suburban Multifamily Asse..
BU
08/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brad Nathanson Joins Marcus & Millichap's IPA Retail as Sen..
BU
08/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. : COO LaBar to Retire at Year-End 2019
BU
08/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06MARCUS & MILLICHAP : to Deepen Its Presence in Western Canada
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 813 M
EBIT 2019 97,3 M
Net income 2019 79,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 1 362 M
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,00  $
Last Close Price 34,84  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Co-Chairman
Bill A. Millichap Co-Chairman
Mitchell R. LaBar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Louie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.1.49%1 387
CBRE GROUP, INC.27.85%17 448
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED6.97%7 165
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-6.30%6 143
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.67%4 021
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG2.81%3 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group