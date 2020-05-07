Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : San Francisco Bay Area Multifamily Sale Closes for $26.8M

05/07/2020 | 03:39pm EDT
San Francisco Bay Area Multifamily Sale Closes for $26.8M
May 04, 2020
CALABASAS, Calif.,April 1,2020 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Lakes, a three-story, 102-unit garden-style multifamily asset in Concord, California. The property sold for $26.8 million. Adam Levin and Robert Johnston represented the seller, a real estate investment company and procured the buyer, a prominent local Bay Area family trust.

'The Lakes is a value-add, transit-oriented community in one of the East Bay's most undervalued cities,' said Levin, executive managing director for the Levin Johnston team of Marcus & Millichap. 'As renters seek pricing relief from the high cost of housing in San Francisco, the Peninsula, Oakland, Berkeley, Walnut Creek and Lafayette, rental demand in commuter suburbs like Concord will stay on its upward trajectory and the area will continue to be a source of high-yield opportunities and strong value appreciation for investors.'

Constructed between 1967 and 1968 on 3.6 acres in Concord's Ellis Lake neighborhood, the three-building complex is a 10-minute walk from Diablo Valley College and the Concord Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station. Saint Mary's College of California and Los Medanos College are nearby and Downtown Oakland is within a 30-to-45-minute drive.

'Continuation of The Lakes' ongoing renovation strategy and easily implemented operational efficiencies will quickly lead to increased net-operating income,' added Johnston, senior managing director. 'We listed and closed this transaction within a very short time period, despite the challenges presented by the global health pandemic.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of $49.7 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 19:38:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 757 M
EBIT 2020 71,8 M
Net income 2020 59,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 1 023 M
