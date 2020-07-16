Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Veteran Multifamily Team Led by Greg Austin Joins Marcus & Millichap in Houston

07/16/2020 | 05:01pm EDT
Veteran Multifamily Team Led by Greg Austin Joins Marcus & Millichap in Houston
July 16, 2020

HOUSTON,July 16, 2020- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that veteran multifamily investment specialist Greg Austin, Travis Austin and Jackson Hart have joined the company in Houston. All previously with JLL, Greg Austin joins as senior managing director investments, Travis Austin, senior associate, and Jackson Hart, financial analyst.

'The addition of this team headed by a tenured commercial real estate professional of Greg's caliber is a significant gain for our multifamily clients in Houston,' said Ford Noe, regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Houston office. 'Greg, supported by his team, comes to us with an outstanding track record of success, and his deep market knowledge, ethical reputation and network of industry relationships further strengthens our presence in the Houston multifamily marketplace. This addition positions us to extend our services to even more investors throughout Texas.'

During his 26-plus year career in commercial real estate, Greg Austin and his team have completed over 400 multi-housing transactions, including more than 80 Federal Housing Administration-financed multi-housing properties valued at over $11 billion. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business and real estate finance.

'Marcus & Millichap's culture and collaborative approach to commercial real estate investment sales provide a level of service and crucial research data to investors that is unique in the industry and we are looking forward to extending the benefits of the platform to our clients and reaching even more multifamily investors throughout the Southwest,' commented Greg Austin.

Travis Austin has nearly a decade of real estate industry experience. He is responsible for strategic leadership, new business development and analyst mentorship. He previously served on national multi-housing and self-storage teams and in the last two years received Top Achiever awards. Austin earned a of Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with minors in business and history from The University of Texas at Austin and in his spare time attends Rice University in pursuit of a Master of Business degree. An Auburn University graduate, Hart is responsible for analytics, market data, and submarket and property site expertise. Previously, he held similar roles in commercial real estate research, valuation and investment advisory.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of $49.7 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:00:07 UTC
