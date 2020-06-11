Marcus & Millichap : Veteran Retail Team Led by Ron Duong Returns to Marcus & Millichap

Log in
06/11/2020 | 04:08pm EDT
Veteran Retail Team Led by Ron Duong Returns to Marcus & Millichap
June 11, 2020
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.,June 11,2020 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that retail property specialist Ron Duong and his team of five investment professionals have rejoined the firm in Newport Beach, California. Duong will re-engage as senior vice president investments responsible for the disposition and acquisition of multi-tenant retail and net-lease properties. Most recently, he was with Cushman & Wakefield. Craig Elster also returns as part of the team along with Ben Carlile, Johnny Le, and Mie Takenaka.

'Ron is at the top of his game and we're delighted to welcome him back to continue growing our market share in Southern California's multi-tenant retail space,' said Jonathan Giannola, regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Newport Beach office. 'Our clients need our support more than ever in these challenging times and I am confident that the experience and market knowledge Ron and his team bring will help us continue to achieve that.'

Duong has handled over $1 billion in retail investment transactions. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from California State University, Fullerton and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). 'The Marcus & Millichap platform is the best conduit for delivering preeminent services to our clients,' commented Duong. 'I'm happy to be back and excited to take our track record of serving retail property investors to the next level.'

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of $49.7 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 20:07:08 UTC
