Marcus & Millichap : Veteran Retail Team Led by Ron Duong Returns to Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) 2020 -, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that retail property specialist Ron Duong and his team of five investment professionals have rejoined the firm in Newport Beach, California. Duong will re-engage as senior vice president investments responsible for the disposition and acquisition of multi-tenant retail and net-lease properties. Most recently, he was with Cushman & Wakefield. Craig Elster also returns as part of the team along with Ben Carlile, Johnny Le, and Mie Takenaka.

'Ron is at the top of his game and we're delighted to welcome him back to continue growing our market share in Southern California's multi-tenant retail space,' said Jonathan Giannola, regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Newport Beach office. 'Our clients need our support more than ever in these challenging times and I am confident that the experience and market knowledge Ron and his team bring will help us continue to achieve that.'

Duong has handled over $1 billion in retail investment transactions. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from California State University, Fullerton and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). 'The Marcus & Millichap platform is the best conduit for delivering preeminent services to our clients,' commented Duong. 'I'm happy to be back and excited to take our track record of serving retail property investors to the next level.'