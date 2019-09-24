Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC

(MMI)
  Report  
Marcus & Millichap : Voltaire Migrino Joins Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp as First Vice President Capital Markets

09/24/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Voltaire Migrino Joins Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp as First Vice President Capital Markets
September 24, 2019

PHOENIX, Sept. 24,2019 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate financing, announced today that Voltaire Migrino has joined the firm as a first vice president capital markets. Based in MMCC's Phoenix office, Migrino will focus on arranging commercial real estate loan financing for investors throughout the Southwest. Prior to joining MMCC, Migrino served as senior transaction manager with Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, where he led a mortgage banking team that closed $1 to $2 billion in commercial real estate loan transactions annually.

'Volt brings a high level of expertise and wide range of experience structuring debt and equity solutions for every property type,' said Greg Miskovsky, senior vice president in MMCC's Phoenix office. 'His proven ability to source capital from a wide array of lenders and extensive industry relationships make him a great resource for investors and a strong addition to our capital markets team in Phoenix.'

While with Berkadia, Migrino personally originated approximately $100 million annually on behalf of clients. Prior to that, as an underwriter with GE Capital, he underwrote and assisted in closing more than $500 million in national select service hotel loans. As an underwriter with Business Development Finance Corp., Migrino closed over 100 commercial real estate and equipment loans for a variety of businesses and industries throughout Arizona. He has also worked as a relationship manager with Keybank Real Estate Capital and as an underwriter with JPMorgan Chase.

'The addition of Volt is a good example of our continued commitment to matching the best talent in the industry with the most powerful platform in North America,' commented Ryan Sarbinoff, vice president and regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office.

Migrino holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Arizona State University and attended New York University, where he pursued a Master of Science degree in real estate finance. His industry affiliations include the Mortgage Bankers Association, American Mortgage Association, Urban Land Institute, NAIOP, the International Council of Shopping Centers, and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada. Through its network of national, regional and local lenders, MMCC provides capital markets products for a wide variety of investment properties, including apartments, shopping centers, office buildings, industrial facilities, single-tenant net-lease properties, seniors housing, hotels/motels, manufactured home communities and self-storage facilities. In 2018, MMCC closed over 1,600 commercial real estate financing transactions totaling $6.2 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.mmCapCorp.com.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With nearly 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,472 transactions in 2018 with a value of approximately $46.4 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 22:32:09 UTC
