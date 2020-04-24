Marcus & Millichap : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (the “Company” or “Marcus & Millichap”) (NYSE: MMI) has changed its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting in response to current public health guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of participants. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time for stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020.

The platform for the virtual Annual Meeting includes functionality that provides validated stockholders the same meeting participation rights and opportunities they would have at an in-person meeting. Instructions to access and log-in to the virtual Annual Meeting are provided below. Once admitted, stockholders may view reference materials, submit questions and vote their shares by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

Access and Log-in Instructions for Virtual Annual Meeting

For admission to the Annual Meeting, stockholders may go to https://web.lumiagm.com/204691330 and enter the 11-digit control number included in the proxy materials previously distributed to them and the password “mm2020”. Online access to the Annual Meeting will open at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in prior to the start of the live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Persons who do not have a control number may attend as guests and will be able to hear the audio webcast but will not be able to utilize the question, voting or other functions noted above.

Stockholders who are “beneficial owners” and hold their shares through their bank, broker or other nominee and want to participate and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, must obtain a valid legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting through the Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on April 28, 2020.

Directions for registering and voting, as well other details about the virtual Annual Meeting, can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and posted to the Company’s website at http://www.marcusmillichap.com/. Additionally, stockholders may access the Company’s proxy materials at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/18576.

Voting Methods

The Company encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods set forth below under “BEFORE the Annual Meeting” (also set forth in the proxy materials previously distributed), whether or not stockholders plan to access the Annual Meeting. The proxy card/voting instruction card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action unless they wish to change their vote.

BEFORE the Annual Meeting:

Vote by Internet: Go to www.voteproxy.com until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2020.

Vote by Phone: Call toll-free 1-800-PROXIES (1-800-776-9437) in the United States or 1-718-921-8500 from foreign countries until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2020.

Vote by Mail: Complete, sign and date the proxy card/voting instruction card and return it in the postage-paid envelope that was enclosed with the proxy materials previously distributed.

DURING the Annual Meeting:

Vote by Internet

Go to https://web.lumiagm.com/204691330 and vote during the meeting by entering the 11-digit control number included in the previously distributed proxy materials and the password “mm2020” and following the instructions on the meeting website.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 2,021 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 9,726 transactions in 2019, with a sales volume of approximately $50 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005537/en/