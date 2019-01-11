Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program

Investors
11 Jan 2019
In week 2, Marel hf. purchased 1,297,115 of its own shares, at the purchase price of ISK 490,935,356. See further details below:
|
Date
|
Time
|
No. of shares bought
|
Share price (rate)
|
Purchase price (ISK)
|
7.1.2019
|
09:39:02
|
283.704
|
368,00
|
104.403.072
|
8.1.2019
|
09:42:39
|
10.000
|
367,00
|
3.670.000
|
8.1.2019
|
11:38:19
|
2.579
|
369,50
|
952.941
|
8.1.2019
|
14:49:24
|
99.720
|
367,50
|
36.647.100
|
8.1.2019
|
14:52:03
|
50.000
|
367,50
|
18.375.000
|
9.1.2019
|
11:15:02
|
31.250
|
381,50
|
11.921.875
|
9.1.2019
|
13:42:45
|
52.954
|
382,50
|
20.254.905
|
9.1.2019
|
13:42:45
|
99.500
|
382,50
|
38.058.750
|
9.1.2019
|
13:42:45
|
100.000
|
382,50
|
38.250.000
|
10.1.2019
|
09:57:18
|
100.000
|
382,50
|
38.200.000
|
10.1.2019
|
09:58:42
|
50.000
|
382,00
|
19.100.000
|
10.1.2019
|
10:02:58
|
20.000
|
382,00
|
7.640.000
|
10.1.2019
|
11:51:56
|
50.000
|
383,50
|
19.175.000
|
10.1.2019
|
13:29:20
|
39.500
|
384,00
|
15.168.000
|
10.1.2019
|
13:34:32
|
6.049
|
384,00
|
2.322.816
|
10.1.2019
|
14:31:02
|
18.155
|
384,50
|
6.980.598
|
11.1.2019
|
10:07:17
|
85.000
|
385,50
|
32.767.500
|
11.1.2019
|
10:33:08
|
100.000
|
388,00
|
38.800.000
|
11.1.2019
|
10:46:19
|
98.704
|
387,50
|
38.247.800
|
Totals
|
|
1.297.115
|
|
490.935.356
The trade is in accordance with Marel hf.'s buy-back program, announced by Nasdaq Iceland on 3 December 2018, and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Marel hf. on 22 November 2018.
Marel hf. held 11,613,518 own shares prior to the announced transactions and holds 12,910,633 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.89% of issued shares in the company.
Marel hf. has purchased a total of 6,220,083 own shares under the buy-back programme, which corresponds to 0.91% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 2,355,980,325.
Buy-backs under the program will amount to a maximum of 17,305,940 million shares, or the equivalent of 2.5% of issued shares. The buy-back program is in effect from 4 December 2018 until and including 5 March 2019.
The buy-back program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, 'Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments', with later amendments.
