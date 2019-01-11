Log in
MAREL HF
01/11 10:29:30 am
388 ISK   +1.84%
2018MAREL HF : quaterly earnings release
2018MAREL HF : annual earnings release
2017MAREL HF : quaterly earnings release
Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program

01/11/2019 | 11:39am EST

Investors

11 Jan 2019

In week 2, Marel hf. purchased 1,297,115 of its own shares, at the purchase price of ISK 490,935,356. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK)
7.1.2019 09:39:02 283.704 368,00 104.403.072
8.1.2019 09:42:39 10.000 367,00 3.670.000
8.1.2019 11:38:19 2.579 369,50 952.941
8.1.2019 14:49:24 99.720 367,50 36.647.100
8.1.2019 14:52:03 50.000 367,50 18.375.000
9.1.2019 11:15:02 31.250 381,50 11.921.875
9.1.2019 13:42:45 52.954 382,50 20.254.905
9.1.2019 13:42:45 99.500 382,50 38.058.750
9.1.2019 13:42:45 100.000 382,50 38.250.000
10.1.2019 09:57:18 100.000 382,50 38.200.000
10.1.2019 09:58:42 50.000 382,00 19.100.000
10.1.2019 10:02:58 20.000 382,00 7.640.000
10.1.2019 11:51:56 50.000 383,50 19.175.000
10.1.2019 13:29:20 39.500 384,00 15.168.000
10.1.2019 13:34:32 6.049 384,00 2.322.816
10.1.2019 14:31:02 18.155 384,50 6.980.598
11.1.2019 10:07:17 85.000 385,50 32.767.500
11.1.2019 10:33:08 100.000 388,00 38.800.000
11.1.2019 10:46:19 98.704 387,50 38.247.800
Totals 1.297.115 490.935.356

The trade is in accordance with Marel hf.'s buy-back program, announced by Nasdaq Iceland on 3 December 2018, and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Marel hf. on 22 November 2018.

Marel hf. held 11,613,518 own shares prior to the announced transactions and holds 12,910,633 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.89% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 6,220,083 own shares under the buy-back programme, which corresponds to 0.91% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 2,355,980,325.

Buy-backs under the program will amount to a maximum of 17,305,940 million shares, or the equivalent of 2.5% of issued shares. The buy-back program is in effect from 4 December 2018 until and including 5 March 2019.

The buy-back program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, 'Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments', with later amendments.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy or Marino Thor Jakobsson via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:38:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 178 M
EBIT 2018 165 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 1 899 M
