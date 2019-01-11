Marel : Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program

Investors

11 Jan 2019

In week 2, Marel hf. purchased 1,297,115 of its own shares, at the purchase price of ISK 490,935,356. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK) 7.1.2019 09:39:02 283.704 368,00 104.403.072 8.1.2019 09:42:39 10.000 367,00 3.670.000 8.1.2019 11:38:19 2.579 369,50 952.941 8.1.2019 14:49:24 99.720 367,50 36.647.100 8.1.2019 14:52:03 50.000 367,50 18.375.000 9.1.2019 11:15:02 31.250 381,50 11.921.875 9.1.2019 13:42:45 52.954 382,50 20.254.905 9.1.2019 13:42:45 99.500 382,50 38.058.750 9.1.2019 13:42:45 100.000 382,50 38.250.000 10.1.2019 09:57:18 100.000 382,50 38.200.000 10.1.2019 09:58:42 50.000 382,00 19.100.000 10.1.2019 10:02:58 20.000 382,00 7.640.000 10.1.2019 11:51:56 50.000 383,50 19.175.000 10.1.2019 13:29:20 39.500 384,00 15.168.000 10.1.2019 13:34:32 6.049 384,00 2.322.816 10.1.2019 14:31:02 18.155 384,50 6.980.598 11.1.2019 10:07:17 85.000 385,50 32.767.500 11.1.2019 10:33:08 100.000 388,00 38.800.000 11.1.2019 10:46:19 98.704 387,50 38.247.800 Totals 1.297.115 490.935.356

The trade is in accordance with Marel hf.'s buy-back program, announced by Nasdaq Iceland on 3 December 2018, and based on the authorisation of a shareholders' meeting of Marel hf. on 22 November 2018.

Marel hf. held 11,613,518 own shares prior to the announced transactions and holds 12,910,633 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.89% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 6,220,083 own shares under the buy-back programme, which corresponds to 0.91% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 2,355,980,325.

Buy-backs under the program will amount to a maximum of 17,305,940 million shares, or the equivalent of 2.5% of issued shares. The buy-back program is in effect from 4 December 2018 until and including 5 March 2019.

The buy-back program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, 'Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments', with later amendments.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy or Marino Thor Jakobsson via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.