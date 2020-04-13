Log in
Marel: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

04/13/2020 | 12:58pm EDT
Marel hf.
Changes in company's own shares Marel: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 15, Marel hf. purchased 474,993 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 270,843,005. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK
(rate) 		Purchase price (ISK)
6.4.2020 13:02 50.000 557 27.850.000
6.4.2020 14:21 40.000 564 22.560.000
6.4.2020 15:01 217.895 565 123.110.675
7.4.2020 10:28 60.000 580 34.800.000
8.4.2020 09:46 30.000 584 17.520.000
8.4.2020 10:48 7.000 585 4.095.000
8.4.2020 12:04 50.000 583 29.150.000
8.4.2020 13:13 20.000 585 11.700.000
8.4.2020 13:50 98 585 57.330
Total 474,993 270,843,005

The trade is in accordance with Marel's buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.'s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 15,731,509 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 16,206,502 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.10% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 5,432,688 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.70% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 2,807,568,850.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('MAR'), and the Commission's delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 16:57:03 UTC
