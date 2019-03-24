Marenica Energy : Grant of Strategic Uranium Tenement in Namibia

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street

25 March 2019

ASX Announcement

Marenica secures a Strategic

Uranium License

 EPL 6987 "Koppies", which covers the eastern extension of the highly prospective Tumas palaeochannel system, has been granted to Marenica

 Historical drilling indicates that eastern extensions of Deep Yellow's - Tumas East Uranium Prospect occur within the Koppies Licence

 Koppies strategically adds to Marenica's license position in the area

 Exploration is planned to commence in Q2 2019

Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", "The Company", ASX:MEY) is pleased to advise that it has been granted exclusive prospecting licence ("EPL") 6987 in Namibia. EPL 6987, known as Koppies, covers part of the eastern extension of the Tumas palaeochannel which hosts other uranium deposits, including the Tumas and Tubas uranium deposits owned by Deep Yellow Limited ASX:DYL ("DYL").

Drilling results reported by DYL during 2018 for the Tumas East Uranium Prospect, came within 100 metres of the boundary with EPL 6987. On 11 July 2018, DYL announced an inferred resource in excess of 60 Mlb U3O8 in the Tumas palaeochannel (DYL ASX announcement 11 July 2018 - "Uranium Resources at Tumas 3 Expanded by 32%").

Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, said "securing the Koppies license is an exciting and strategic development for the Company. Koppies is adjacent to Deep Yellow's - Tumas East Uranium Deposit and is the first of our EPL applications to be granted in the greater Namib Project Area. Historical drilling results obtained for the Koppies license has enabled the estimation of an Exploration Target."

"The historical drilling results cover an area 1,000 metres in an east-west direction and 800 metres from north to south, providing Marenica with many significant drilling targets to pursue. Drilling costs in Namibia are low compared to Western jurisdictions, we cannot wait to start drilling on the Koppies licence."

For further information please contact: Managing Director - Murray Hill

T: +61 8 6555 1816 E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

Exploration Potential

Using non-JORC compliant historical drilling data and interpretation of the extrapolated palaeochannel course, Marenica has identified an exploration target of 20 to 60 million pounds grading between 300 and 500 ppm U3O8 ("Exploration Target"). As with all Exploration Targets, the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

Marenica has estimated that due to the expected reduced cost base through use of U-pgradeTM and the potential to transport a low-mass high-grade concentrate offsite for leaching and refining; the minimum resource size required to establish a viable production operation at Koppies ranges from only 10 to 15 million pounds U3O8. This compares to a minimum resource size of about 30 million pounds U3O8 for conventional processes. Marenica anticipates that the Exploration Target could lead to a resource which would meet these parameters.

Exploration Program to Commence

Now that the EPL has been granted, Marenica is planning to commence an exploration program including locating the extensions of the palaeochannel through the EPL to identify additional drill targets over and above those identified from historical drilling. A drill program will be completed to test these drill targets.

A condition of the EPL licence is that environmental clearance must be obtained before exploration can commence. The environmental clearance process has been initiated and is expected to take nominally two months, after which time the exploration program will commence.

Known mineralisation and prospective location

Drilling results reported by DYL in 2018 for the Tumas East Prospect came within 100 metres of the boundary with EPL 6987 and confirmed the zone of uranium mineralisation shown on maps produced by General Mining. General Mining Union Corporation Limited ("General Mining") completed extensive uranium exploration in Namibia in the 1970's and 80's, identifying numerous exploration targets, some of which were drilled, including Koppies. However, upon finding the Langer Heinrich deposit General Mining moved all exploration to Langer Heinrich. Before General Mining returned to exploration targets in the Namib region it exited the country in the early 1980's, leaving exploration targets with low levels of exploration in areas such as Koppies, areas in which Marenica has applied for EPL's.

DYL has announced an inferred resource in excess of 60 Mlb U3O8 in the Tumas palaeochannel (DYL ASX announcement 11 July 2018 - "Uranium Resources at Tumas 3 Expanded by 32%"). DYL is expected to release a resource estimate for the Tumas East prospect in 2019 (DYL "31 December 2018 Half-Year Financial Report", 8 March 2019).

Historical drilling results reported by General Mining that exceed 350 ppm U3O8 are shown below.

 3 metres at 555 ppm

 4 metres at 482 ppm

 1 metres at 412 ppm

 6 metres at 369 ppm

 6 metres at 351 ppm

The location of the General Mining mineralised drill holes along with DYL's most eastern mineralised drill holes on the Tumas East prospect, are shown in Figure 1.

The Koppies licence is located in the highly prospective Namib uranium province, with the Tumas palaeochannel system running through the EPL. The map in Figure 2 is a reproduction of Carlisle's Model1 applied to the Namib Desert in the south of the Erongo region of Namibia. The source rocks of uranium and vanadium underlie the plains at the foot of the Khomas Highlands and the groundwater containing the dissolved metals moves laterally down slope to where the deposits of Langer Heinrich, Tumas and Aussinanis have been found. The groundwater has clearly had to move through the Namib Desert covered by Marenica's tenements and these known deposits to the west.

An internationally recognised authority on calcrete uranium deposits, Dr Charles Butt, formerly a Chief Research Scientist with the commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation ("CSIRO"), reviewed Marenica's model and commented, "The rocks in the region seem to be entirely suitable as sources for uranium and vanadium and accordingly, there is potential for uranium and vanadium mobility in groundwater and the presence of trap sites that will determine the prospectivity of ground overlying and downstream from these sources".

The U3O8 results from General Mining's drilling confirm that uranium mineralisation occurs east of Tumas within the Koppies licence and potentially extends east to the base of the Khomas Highlands.

Figure 1

Location of Mineralised Drill Holes

Figure 2

Calcrete Hosted Uranium Deposition Model