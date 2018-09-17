Log in
MARENICA ENERGY (MEY)
End-of-day quote  - 09/14
0.125 AUD   +19.05%
MARENICA ENERGY : MEY Trading Halt
PU
MARENICA ENERGY : Retirement of Director
AQ
MARENICA ENERGY : Retirement of Director
PU
Marenica Energy : MEY Trading Halt

09/17/2018

Market Announcement

17 September 2018

Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Marenica Energy Limited ('MEY') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MEY, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

17 September 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Marenica Energy Limited

7 Conlon Street

Waterford WA 6152 +61 (0)8 6555 1816www.marenicaenergy.com.au

17 September 2018

Attn: Company Advisors Australian Securities Exchange Level 40

Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) ("the Company") request an immediate trading halt in the securities of the Company pending release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

This trading halt will be in place no later than open of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

By order of the Board

Shane McBride Company Secretary

Shane McBride

CFO & Company Secretary - Marenica Energy Limited

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:42:06 UTC
