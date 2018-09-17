Marenica Energy : MEY Trading Halt

Market Announcement

17 September 2018

Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) - Trading Halt

The securities of Marenica Energy Limited ('MEY') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MEY, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

17 September 2018

17 September 2018

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) ("the Company") request an immediate trading halt in the securities of the Company pending release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

This trading halt will be in place no later than open of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

By order of the Board

Shane McBride
Company Secretary

