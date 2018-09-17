Marenica Energy : MEY Trading Halt

Market Announcement
17 September 2018
Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Marenica Energy Limited ('MEY') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MEY, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
17 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Marenica Energy Limited
7 Conlon Street
Waterford WA 6152 +61 (0)8 6555 1816www.marenicaenergy.com.au
17 September 2018
Attn: Company Advisors Australian Securities Exchange Level 40
Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir/Madam
Request for Trading Halt
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) ("the Company") request an immediate trading halt in the securities of the Company pending release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.
This trading halt will be in place no later than open of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
By order of the Board
Shane McBride Company Secretary
Shane McBride
CFO & Company Secretary - Marenica Energy Limited
1
Disclaimer
Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:42:06 UTC