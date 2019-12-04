Marenica Energy : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816
5 December 2019
ASX Announcement
Drilling Identifies Extensive Palaeochannel
3.6 km by 1.2 km
Phase 3 RC drill program indicates palaeochannel up to 1.2 km wide in places and at least 3.6 km in length at Koppies 2
Phase 3 drilling included 65 holes with the deepest reaching the bottom of the palaeochannel at 22 metres
Phase 2 RAB drill program at Koppies 2 previously reported high grade uranium mineralisation with the best intersections including:
KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m
Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8
KP047 5 m at 194 ppm U3O8 from 5 m and 2 m at 593 ppm U3O8 from 15 m
Mineralisation is calcrete hosted within palaeochannels, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process
Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the Phase 3 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program on the Koppies tenement in Namibia, Africa. Drilling has identified the Koppies 2 palaeochannel is up to 1.2 km wide, extending the full width of the tenement, being approximately 3.6 km. The significance of the channel width is that the wider the mineralised palaeochannel the greater number of potential contained uranium pounds in any given length. The palaeochannel has been identified through the drill holes intersecting calcrete hosted mineralisation, which is the rock type within palaeochannels Marenica is targeting. Drilling samples have been submitted for assay with results expected in January 2020.
Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Identifying that the Koppies 2 palaeochannel has a width of approximately 1.2 km is fantastic news, especially with a length of at least 3.6 km. The substantial width is expected to greatly increase the contained uranium pounds per unit length of palaeochannel, which is extremely positive for the potential economics of the Koppies project. The Koppies story continues to develop, with the extensive Koppies 2 palaeochannel, excellent grades achieved from Phase 2 drilling, and with only approximately 10% of the Koppies tenement explored, let alone the remaining 2,494 square kilometres of tenements held by the Company in the Namib area."
In August 2019, the Company announced that drilling at Koppies 2 had produced exceptional results including an interval of 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8, contained within an intersection of 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 3 m in hole KP045 (ASX Release - 7 November 2019). Phase 3 drilling was conducted around the
Phase 2 drill holes and areas identified to be palaeochannels from horizontal loop electromagnetics ("HLEM") surveys.
The Phase 2 drill program identified a mineralised palaeochannel at Koppies 2, leading to three HLEM survey lines across the Koppies 2 palaeochannel. The HLEM surveys were designed to determine the potential width of the palaeochannel ahead of the Phase 3 drill program. The location of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill holes are shown in Figure 1 relative to the HLEM survey and the palaeochannel outline.
The results of HLEM survey line 5, which is 650 m in length, are shown in Figure 4, where it is clearly evident that the palaeochannel extends beyond the limit of the survey line. The HLEM results indicate a more extensive palaeochannel than expected, which resulted in the drill program being expanded, extending further north and south than initially planned.
The Koppies 2 palaeochannel is over 1.2 km wide in places and extends across the full width of the EPL.
The drilling may not have defined the full extent of the palaeochannel, with potential extensions north and south east of the marked palaeochannel, which will be followed up in subsequent drill programs.
Figure 1 - Positions of HLEM Survey Lines, Drill Holes and Palaeochannel at Koppies 2.
The location of Koppies 2 within the Koppies EPL is shown in Figure 2 below and the location relative to Marenica's other EPL's and nearby known calcrete deposits, is shown in Figure 3.
Figure 2 - Location of Koppies 2 Palaeochannel within the Koppies EPL.
Figure 3 - Location of Koppies in the Namib Desert, Namibia.
Figure 4 - HLEM Survey Line 5
Sixty five holes were drilled in the Phase 3 RC drill program within Koppies 2, with these holes drilled around the eleven holes from the Phase 2 drilling (ASX announcement - 7 November 2019). Nine of the Phase 2 drill holes intersected significant and continuous uranium mineralisation, and the best hole, KP045, intersected 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m, and included 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8 from 5 m.
It was calculated from the Phase 2 drill program at Koppies 2 that the average grade of the mineralisation (1 m intersections >100 ppm U3O8) was 370 ppm U3O8. The Koppies 2, Phase 2 drill program mineralised intersections greater than 100 ppm U3O8 are summarised in Table 1. The details of the Koppies 2 Phase 3 drill holes are provided in Table 2.
All palaeochannels intersected by drilling to date are mineralised, demonstrating that the area is highly prospective for calcrete hosted uranium deposits.
The work at Koppies to date clearly demonstrates the potential to delineate further palaeochannels expected to contain uranium mineralisation within the greater Koppies area. This work has amply demonstrated the significant potential of the Marenica tenements. Mineralisation has been discovered in the limited drilling completed so far over a wide area despite limited surface radiometric expression throughout the EPLs. The exploration approach of utilising HLEM and drilling to locate the mineralised palaeochannels has proven to be highly effective.
Marenica's drilling campaigns at Koppies follow the Company's strategy to acquire a significant contiguous strategic package of exploration tenements in the Namib desert, following geological interpretation of regional uranium deposition. The success of the drill program to date supports the Company's decision to apply for exploration ground in this highly prospective mineral field.
Mineralisation identified within the palaeochannels is calcrete hosted, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process. The Company is therefore confident that U-pgradeTM could be successfully applied if mining and processing operations were developed at Koppies, for a consequent significant reduction in development costs compared to Marenica's peers with similar grade ores in Namibia.
Table 1 - Phase 2 Drill Hole Assay Results from Koppies 2, EPL 6987
|
|
|
|
|
|
From
|
|
|
To
|
|
|
Interval
|
|
|
U3O8
|
|
|
Total Hole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill Hole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
Depth (m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP038
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP039
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
1
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP040
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP041
|
10
|
|
11
|
|
1
|
|
105
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP044
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP045
|
2
|
|
12
|
|
10
|
|
687
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
2
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP046
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
9
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP047
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
5
|
|
194
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
15
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP048
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KP045 and 047 contain 1 m of internal waste
Figure 5 - RC Drill Rig Operating at Koppies 2
Next Steps
Following from the identification of a wide palaeochannel at Koppies 2 and confirmation that HLEM has been successful in locating palaeochannels at Koppies, the Company will continue with the exploration program.
Receipt of the assay results from the Phase 3 drill program is expected in January 2020.
Authorised for release by:
Murray Hill
Managing Director
For further information please contact:
Managing Director - Murray Hill
T: +61 8 6555 1816
murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au
Investor Relations - Jane Morgan
T: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
Competent Persons Statement - General Exploration Sign-Off
The information in this announcement as it relates to drilling results, exploration results, interpretations and conclusions was compiled by Mr Herbert Roesener, a Competent Person who is a Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Roesener, who is an independent consultant to the Company, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Roesener consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2
|
|
Phase 3 Drill Hole Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Drill Hole
|
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
|
|
Depth
|
|
|
Drill Hole
|
|
Easting
|
|
Northing
|
|
Depth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
KOR1
|
527702
|
7447702
|
|
13
|
|
|
KOR34
|
529300
|
7447400
|
12
|
|
|
KOR2
|
527700
|
7447601
|
|
14
|
|
|
KOR35
|
529300
|
7447300
|
12
|
|
|
KOR3
|
527701
|
7447500
|
|
11
|
|
|
KOR36
|
529300
|
7447200
|
5
|
|
|
KOR4
|
527701
|
7447401
|
|
8
|
|
|
KOR37
|
529300
|
7447100
|
7
|
|
|
KOR5
|
527700
|
7447301
|
|
12
|
|
|
KOR38
|
529300
|
7447000
|
7
|
|
|
KOR6
|
527701
|
7447200
|
|
15
|
|
|
KOR39
|
529699
|
7447701
|
16
|
|
|
KOR7
|
527700
|
7447100
|
|
10
|
|
|
KOR40
|
529700
|
7447600
|
16
|
|
|
KOR8
|
528102
|
7447951
|
|
4
|
|
|
KOR41
|
529700
|
7447500
|
4
|
|
|
KOR9
|
528099
|
7447700
|
|
15
|
|
|
KOR42
|
529700
|
7447400
|
16
|
|
|
KOR10
|
528101
|
7447599
|
|
12
|
|
|
KOR43
|
528901
|
7446910
|
15
|
|
|
KOR11
|
528099
|
7447498
|
|
13
|
|
|
KOR44
|
528500
|
7446999
|
14
|
|
|
KOR12
|
528099
|
7447397
|
|
12
|
|
|
KOR45
|
528499
|
7446903
|
13
|
|
|
KOR13
|
528101
|
7447297
|
|
13
|
|
|
KOR46
|
529298
|
7447895
|
2
|
|
|
KOR14
|
528102
|
7447198
|
|
22
|
|
|
KOR47
|
530098
|
7447527
|
13
|
|
|
KOR15
|
528103
|
7447097
|
|
10
|
|
|
KOR48
|
528102
|
7446998
|
9
|
|
|
KOR16
|
528500
|
7447801
|
|
12
|
|
|
KOR49
|
528100
|
7446901
|
7
|
|
|
KOR17
|
528499
|
7447702
|
|
2
|
|
|
KOR50
|
530498
|
7447599
|
15
|
|
|
KOR18
|
528500
|
7447601
|
|
3
|
|
|
KOR51
|
530498
|
7447501
|
19
|
|
|
KOR19
|
528500
|
7447500
|
|
2
|
|
|
KOR52
|
530500
|
7447398
|
15
|
|
|
KOR20
|
528500
|
7447404
|
|
5
|
|
|
KOR53
|
528098
|
7446813
|
5
|
|
|
KOR21
|
528499
|
7447299
|
|
18
|
|
|
KOR54
|
530900
|
7447471
|
20
|
|
|
KOR22
|
528501
|
7447200
|
|
15
|
|
|
KOR55
|
527700
|
7447798
|
14
|
|
|
KOR23
|
528501
|
7447100
|
|
16
|
|
|
KOR56
|
527700
|
7447004
|
10
|
|
|
KOR24
|
528899
|
7446999
|
|
16
|
|
|
KOR57
|
527700
|
7446903
|
7
|
|
|
KOR25
|
528900
|
7447700
|
|
4
|
|
|
KOR58
|
527701
|
7446800
|
6
|
|
|
KOR26
|
528900
|
7447600
|
|
13
|
|
|
KOR59
|
529700
|
7447801
|
17
|
|
|
KOR27
|
528900
|
7447400
|
|
13
|
|
|
KOR60
|
529699
|
7447900
|
7
|
|
|
KOR28
|
528900
|
7447300
|
|
15
|
|
|
KOR61
|
530500
|
7447299
|
2
|
|
|
KOR29
|
528900
|
7447200
|
|
10
|
|
|
KOR62
|
528500
|
7446800
|
6
|
|
|
KOR30
|
528900
|
7447100
|
|
16
|
|
|
KOR63
|
|
Not drilled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOR31
|
529302
|
7447798
|
|
14
|
|
|
KOR64
|
528899
|
7446799
|
12
|
|
|
KOR32
|
529302
|
7447700
|
|
4
|
|
|
KOR65
|
527700
|
7447900
|
7
|
|
|
KOR33
|
|
7447600
|
|
|
|
|
KOR66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
529301
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
528901
|
|
7446700
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
