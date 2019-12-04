Marenica Energy : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified 0 12/04/2019 | 10:45pm EST Send by mail :

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816 www.marenicaenergy.com.au 5 December 2019 ASX Announcement ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drilling Identifies Extensive Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phase 3 RC drill program indicates palaeochannel up to 1.2 km wide in places and at least 3.6 km in length at Koppies 2

Phase 3 drilling included 65 holes with the deepest reaching the bottom of the palaeochannel at 22 metres

Phase 2 RAB drill program at Koppies 2 previously reported high grade uranium mineralisation with the best intersections including: KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U 3 O 8 from 2 m Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U 3 O 8 KP047 5 m at 194 ppm U 3 O 8 from 5 m and 2 m at 593 ppm U 3 O 8 from 15 m

Mineralisation is calcrete hosted within palaeochannels, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgrade TM uranium beneficiation process Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the Phase 3 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program on the Koppies tenement in Namibia, Africa. Drilling has identified the Koppies 2 palaeochannel is up to 1.2 km wide, extending the full width of the tenement, being approximately 3.6 km. The significance of the channel width is that the wider the mineralised palaeochannel the greater number of potential contained uranium pounds in any given length. The palaeochannel has been identified through the drill holes intersecting calcrete hosted mineralisation, which is the rock type within palaeochannels Marenica is targeting. Drilling samples have been submitted for assay with results expected in January 2020. Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Identifying that the Koppies 2 palaeochannel has a width of approximately 1.2 km is fantastic news, especially with a length of at least 3.6 km. The substantial width is expected to greatly increase the contained uranium pounds per unit length of palaeochannel, which is extremely positive for the potential economics of the Koppies project. The Koppies story continues to develop, with the extensive Koppies 2 palaeochannel, excellent grades achieved from Phase 2 drilling, and with only approximately 10% of the Koppies tenement explored, let alone the remaining 2,494 square kilometres of tenements held by the Company in the Namib area." In August 2019, the Company announced that drilling at Koppies 2 had produced exceptional results including an interval of 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8, contained within an intersection of 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 3 m in hole KP045 (ASX Release - 7 November 2019). Phase 3 drilling was conducted around the 1 Phase 2 drill holes and areas identified to be palaeochannels from horizontal loop electromagnetics ("HLEM") surveys. The Phase 2 drill program identified a mineralised palaeochannel at Koppies 2, leading to three HLEM survey lines across the Koppies 2 palaeochannel. The HLEM surveys were designed to determine the potential width of the palaeochannel ahead of the Phase 3 drill program. The location of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill holes are shown in Figure 1 relative to the HLEM survey and the palaeochannel outline. The results of HLEM survey line 5, which is 650 m in length, are shown in Figure 4, where it is clearly evident that the palaeochannel extends beyond the limit of the survey line. The HLEM results indicate a more extensive palaeochannel than expected, which resulted in the drill program being expanded, extending further north and south than initially planned. The Koppies 2 palaeochannel is over 1.2 km wide in places and extends across the full width of the EPL. The drilling may not have defined the full extent of the palaeochannel, with potential extensions north and south east of the marked palaeochannel, which will be followed up in subsequent drill programs. Figure 1 - Positions of HLEM Survey Lines, Drill Holes and Palaeochannel at Koppies 2. The location of Koppies 2 within the Koppies EPL is shown in Figure 2 below and the location relative to Marenica's other EPL's and nearby known calcrete deposits, is shown in Figure 3. 2 Figure 2 - Location of Koppies 2 Palaeochannel within the Koppies EPL. Figure 3 - Location of Koppies in the Namib Desert, Namibia. 3 Figure 4 - HLEM Survey Line 5 Sixty five holes were drilled in the Phase 3 RC drill program within Koppies 2, with these holes drilled around the eleven holes from the Phase 2 drilling (ASX announcement - 7 November 2019). Nine of the Phase 2 drill holes intersected significant and continuous uranium mineralisation, and the best hole, KP045, intersected 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m, and included 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8 from 5 m. It was calculated from the Phase 2 drill program at Koppies 2 that the average grade of the mineralisation (1 m intersections >100 ppm U3O8) was 370 ppm U3O8. The Koppies 2, Phase 2 drill program mineralised intersections greater than 100 ppm U3O8 are summarised in Table 1. The details of the Koppies 2 Phase 3 drill holes are provided in Table 2. All palaeochannels intersected by drilling to date are mineralised, demonstrating that the area is highly prospective for calcrete hosted uranium deposits. The work at Koppies to date clearly demonstrates the potential to delineate further palaeochannels expected to contain uranium mineralisation within the greater Koppies area. This work has amply demonstrated the significant potential of the Marenica tenements. Mineralisation has been discovered in the limited drilling completed so far over a wide area despite limited surface radiometric expression throughout the EPLs. The exploration approach of utilising HLEM and drilling to locate the mineralised palaeochannels has proven to be highly effective. Marenica's drilling campaigns at Koppies follow the Company's strategy to acquire a significant contiguous strategic package of exploration tenements in the Namib desert, following geological interpretation of regional uranium deposition. The success of the drill program to date supports the Company's decision to apply for exploration ground in this highly prospective mineral field. 4 Mineralisation identified within the palaeochannels is calcrete hosted, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process. The Company is therefore confident that U-pgradeTM could be successfully applied if mining and processing operations were developed at Koppies, for a consequent significant reduction in development costs compared to Marenica's peers with similar grade ores in Namibia. Table 1 - Phase 2 Drill Hole Assay Results from Koppies 2, EPL 6987 From To Interval U3O8 Total Hole Drill Hole Grade (m) (m) (m) Depth (m) (ppm) KP038 3 6 3 222 16 KP039 5 7 2 140 15 and 11 12 1 103 KP040 5 6 1 127 14 KP041 10 11 1 105 13 KP044 5 7 2 144 13 KP045 2 12 10 687 12 including 5 7 2 1,974 KP046 5 8 1 105 13 and 9 11 2 281 KP047 5 10 5 194 19 and 15 17 2 593 KP048 3 5 2 286 17 KP045 and 047 contain 1 m of internal waste Figure 5 - RC Drill Rig Operating at Koppies 2 5 Next Steps Following from the identification of a wide palaeochannel at Koppies 2 and confirmation that HLEM has been successful in locating palaeochannels at Koppies, the Company will continue with the exploration program. Receipt of the assay results from the Phase 3 drill program is expected in January 2020. Authorised for release by: Murray Hill Managing Director For further information please contact: Managing Director - Murray Hill T: +61 8 6555 1816 murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au Investor Relations - Jane Morgan T: +61 405 555 618 jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au 6 Competent Persons Statement - General Exploration Sign-Off The information in this announcement as it relates to drilling results, exploration results, interpretations and conclusions was compiled by Mr Herbert Roesener, a Competent Person who is a Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Roesener, who is an independent consultant to the Company, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Roesener consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Table 2 Phase 3 Drill Hole Details Total Total Drill Hole Easting Northing Depth Drill Hole Easting Northing Depth (m) (m) KOR1 527702 7447702 13 KOR34 529300 7447400 12 KOR2 527700 7447601 14 KOR35 529300 7447300 12 KOR3 527701 7447500 11 KOR36 529300 7447200 5 KOR4 527701 7447401 8 KOR37 529300 7447100 7 KOR5 527700 7447301 12 KOR38 529300 7447000 7 KOR6 527701 7447200 15 KOR39 529699 7447701 16 KOR7 527700 7447100 10 KOR40 529700 7447600 16 KOR8 528102 7447951 4 KOR41 529700 7447500 4 KOR9 528099 7447700 15 KOR42 529700 7447400 16 KOR10 528101 7447599 12 KOR43 528901 7446910 15 KOR11 528099 7447498 13 KOR44 528500 7446999 14 KOR12 528099 7447397 12 KOR45 528499 7446903 13 KOR13 528101 7447297 13 KOR46 529298 7447895 2 KOR14 528102 7447198 22 KOR47 530098 7447527 13 KOR15 528103 7447097 10 KOR48 528102 7446998 9 KOR16 528500 7447801 12 KOR49 528100 7446901 7 KOR17 528499 7447702 2 KOR50 530498 7447599 15 KOR18 528500 7447601 3 KOR51 530498 7447501 19 KOR19 528500 7447500 2 KOR52 530500 7447398 15 KOR20 528500 7447404 5 KOR53 528098 7446813 5 KOR21 528499 7447299 18 KOR54 530900 7447471 20 KOR22 528501 7447200 15 KOR55 527700 7447798 14 KOR23 528501 7447100 16 KOR56 527700 7447004 10 KOR24 528899 7446999 16 KOR57 527700 7446903 7 KOR25 528900 7447700 4 KOR58 527701 7446800 6 KOR26 528900 7447600 13 KOR59 529700 7447801 17 KOR27 528900 7447400 13 KOR60 529699 7447900 7 KOR28 528900 7447300 15 KOR61 530500 7447299 2 KOR29 528900 7447200 10 KOR62 528500 7446800 6 KOR30 528900 7447100 16 KOR63 Not drilled KOR31 529302 7447798 14 KOR64 528899 7446799 12 KOR32 529302 7447700 4 KOR65 527700 7447900 7 KOR33 7447600 KOR66 529301 14 528901 7446700 5 7 Attachments Original document

