MARENICA ENERGY    MEY   AU000000MEY0

MARENICA ENERGY

(MEY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
0.07 AUD   -15.66%
10:45pMARENICA ENERGY : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified
PU
11/29MARENICA ENERGY : Results of Meeting
AQ
11/28MARENICA ENERGY : Proxy Statments
CO
Marenica Energy : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified

12/04/2019 | 10:45pm EST

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816

www.marenicaenergy.com.au

5 December 2019

ASX Announcement

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Drilling Identifies Extensive Palaeochannel

3.6 km by 1.2 km

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Phase 3 RC drill program indicates palaeochannel up to 1.2 km wide in places and at least 3.6 km in length at Koppies 2
  • Phase 3 drilling included 65 holes with the deepest reaching the bottom of the palaeochannel at 22 metres
  • Phase 2 RAB drill program at Koppies 2 previously reported high grade uranium mineralisation with the best intersections including:
    • KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m
      • Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8
    • KP047 5 m at 194 ppm U3O8 from 5 m and 2 m at 593 ppm U3O8 from 15 m
  • Mineralisation is calcrete hosted within palaeochannels, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process

Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the Phase 3 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program on the Koppies tenement in Namibia, Africa. Drilling has identified the Koppies 2 palaeochannel is up to 1.2 km wide, extending the full width of the tenement, being approximately 3.6 km. The significance of the channel width is that the wider the mineralised palaeochannel the greater number of potential contained uranium pounds in any given length. The palaeochannel has been identified through the drill holes intersecting calcrete hosted mineralisation, which is the rock type within palaeochannels Marenica is targeting. Drilling samples have been submitted for assay with results expected in January 2020.

Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Identifying that the Koppies 2 palaeochannel has a width of approximately 1.2 km is fantastic news, especially with a length of at least 3.6 km. The substantial width is expected to greatly increase the contained uranium pounds per unit length of palaeochannel, which is extremely positive for the potential economics of the Koppies project. The Koppies story continues to develop, with the extensive Koppies 2 palaeochannel, excellent grades achieved from Phase 2 drilling, and with only approximately 10% of the Koppies tenement explored, let alone the remaining 2,494 square kilometres of tenements held by the Company in the Namib area."

In August 2019, the Company announced that drilling at Koppies 2 had produced exceptional results including an interval of 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8, contained within an intersection of 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 3 m in hole KP045 (ASX Release - 7 November 2019). Phase 3 drilling was conducted around the

1

Phase 2 drill holes and areas identified to be palaeochannels from horizontal loop electromagnetics ("HLEM") surveys.

The Phase 2 drill program identified a mineralised palaeochannel at Koppies 2, leading to three HLEM survey lines across the Koppies 2 palaeochannel. The HLEM surveys were designed to determine the potential width of the palaeochannel ahead of the Phase 3 drill program. The location of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 drill holes are shown in Figure 1 relative to the HLEM survey and the palaeochannel outline.

The results of HLEM survey line 5, which is 650 m in length, are shown in Figure 4, where it is clearly evident that the palaeochannel extends beyond the limit of the survey line. The HLEM results indicate a more extensive palaeochannel than expected, which resulted in the drill program being expanded, extending further north and south than initially planned.

The Koppies 2 palaeochannel is over 1.2 km wide in places and extends across the full width of the EPL.

The drilling may not have defined the full extent of the palaeochannel, with potential extensions north and south east of the marked palaeochannel, which will be followed up in subsequent drill programs.

Figure 1 - Positions of HLEM Survey Lines, Drill Holes and Palaeochannel at Koppies 2.

The location of Koppies 2 within the Koppies EPL is shown in Figure 2 below and the location relative to Marenica's other EPL's and nearby known calcrete deposits, is shown in Figure 3.

2

Figure 2 - Location of Koppies 2 Palaeochannel within the Koppies EPL.

Figure 3 - Location of Koppies in the Namib Desert, Namibia.

3

Figure 4 - HLEM Survey Line 5

Sixty five holes were drilled in the Phase 3 RC drill program within Koppies 2, with these holes drilled around the eleven holes from the Phase 2 drilling (ASX announcement - 7 November 2019). Nine of the Phase 2 drill holes intersected significant and continuous uranium mineralisation, and the best hole, KP045, intersected 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m, and included 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8 from 5 m.

It was calculated from the Phase 2 drill program at Koppies 2 that the average grade of the mineralisation (1 m intersections >100 ppm U3O8) was 370 ppm U3O8. The Koppies 2, Phase 2 drill program mineralised intersections greater than 100 ppm U3O8 are summarised in Table 1. The details of the Koppies 2 Phase 3 drill holes are provided in Table 2.

All palaeochannels intersected by drilling to date are mineralised, demonstrating that the area is highly prospective for calcrete hosted uranium deposits.

The work at Koppies to date clearly demonstrates the potential to delineate further palaeochannels expected to contain uranium mineralisation within the greater Koppies area. This work has amply demonstrated the significant potential of the Marenica tenements. Mineralisation has been discovered in the limited drilling completed so far over a wide area despite limited surface radiometric expression throughout the EPLs. The exploration approach of utilising HLEM and drilling to locate the mineralised palaeochannels has proven to be highly effective.

Marenica's drilling campaigns at Koppies follow the Company's strategy to acquire a significant contiguous strategic package of exploration tenements in the Namib desert, following geological interpretation of regional uranium deposition. The success of the drill program to date supports the Company's decision to apply for exploration ground in this highly prospective mineral field.

4

Mineralisation identified within the palaeochannels is calcrete hosted, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process. The Company is therefore confident that U-pgradeTM could be successfully applied if mining and processing operations were developed at Koppies, for a consequent significant reduction in development costs compared to Marenica's peers with similar grade ores in Namibia.

Table 1 - Phase 2 Drill Hole Assay Results from Koppies 2, EPL 6987

From

To

Interval

U3O8

Total Hole

Drill Hole

Grade

(m)

(m)

(m)

Depth (m)

(ppm)

KP038

3

6

3

222

16

KP039

5

7

2

140

15

and

11

12

1

103

KP040

5

6

1

127

14

KP041

10

11

1

105

13

KP044

5

7

2

144

13

KP045

2

12

10

687

12

including

5

7

2

1,974

KP046

5

8

1

105

13

and

9

11

2

281

KP047

5

10

5

194

19

and

15

17

2

593

KP048

3

5

2

286

17

KP045 and 047 contain 1 m of internal waste

Figure 5 - RC Drill Rig Operating at Koppies 2

5

Next Steps

Following from the identification of a wide palaeochannel at Koppies 2 and confirmation that HLEM has been successful in locating palaeochannels at Koppies, the Company will continue with the exploration program.

Receipt of the assay results from the Phase 3 drill program is expected in January 2020.

Authorised for release by:

Murray Hill

Managing Director

For further information please contact:

Managing Director - Murray Hill

T: +61 8 6555 1816

  1. murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

Investor Relations - Jane Morgan

T: +61 405 555 618

  1. jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

6

Competent Persons Statement - General Exploration Sign-Off

The information in this announcement as it relates to drilling results, exploration results, interpretations and conclusions was compiled by Mr Herbert Roesener, a Competent Person who is a Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Roesener, who is an independent consultant to the Company, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Roesener consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 2

Phase 3 Drill Hole Details

Total

Total

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Depth

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Depth

(m)

(m)

KOR1

527702

7447702

13

KOR34

529300

7447400

12

KOR2

527700

7447601

14

KOR35

529300

7447300

12

KOR3

527701

7447500

11

KOR36

529300

7447200

5

KOR4

527701

7447401

8

KOR37

529300

7447100

7

KOR5

527700

7447301

12

KOR38

529300

7447000

7

KOR6

527701

7447200

15

KOR39

529699

7447701

16

KOR7

527700

7447100

10

KOR40

529700

7447600

16

KOR8

528102

7447951

4

KOR41

529700

7447500

4

KOR9

528099

7447700

15

KOR42

529700

7447400

16

KOR10

528101

7447599

12

KOR43

528901

7446910

15

KOR11

528099

7447498

13

KOR44

528500

7446999

14

KOR12

528099

7447397

12

KOR45

528499

7446903

13

KOR13

528101

7447297

13

KOR46

529298

7447895

2

KOR14

528102

7447198

22

KOR47

530098

7447527

13

KOR15

528103

7447097

10

KOR48

528102

7446998

9

KOR16

528500

7447801

12

KOR49

528100

7446901

7

KOR17

528499

7447702

2

KOR50

530498

7447599

15

KOR18

528500

7447601

3

KOR51

530498

7447501

19

KOR19

528500

7447500

2

KOR52

530500

7447398

15

KOR20

528500

7447404

5

KOR53

528098

7446813

5

KOR21

528499

7447299

18

KOR54

530900

7447471

20

KOR22

528501

7447200

15

KOR55

527700

7447798

14

KOR23

528501

7447100

16

KOR56

527700

7447004

10

KOR24

528899

7446999

16

KOR57

527700

7446903

7

KOR25

528900

7447700

4

KOR58

527701

7446800

6

KOR26

528900

7447600

13

KOR59

529700

7447801

17

KOR27

528900

7447400

13

KOR60

529699

7447900

7

KOR28

528900

7447300

15

KOR61

530500

7447299

2

KOR29

528900

7447200

10

KOR62

528500

7446800

6

KOR30

528900

7447100

16

KOR63

Not drilled

KOR31

529302

7447798

14

KOR64

528899

7446799

12

KOR32

529302

7447700

4

KOR65

527700

7447900

7

KOR33

7447600

KOR66

529301

14

528901

7446700

5

7

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 03:44:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew R. Bantock Non-Executive Chairman
Shane B. McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Feng Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARENICA ENERGY12.16%5
CAMECO CORPORATION-21.38%3 622
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 358
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-64.66%409
DENISON MINES CORP.-11.11%244
ENERGY FUELS INC.-36.18%185
